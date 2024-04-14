Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand

Letters: Teen rapist to pay victims $3000; Christopher Luxon’s buzz words; trash on TV

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
A teenager who raped two girls and indecently assaulted a third has at most been ordered to pay $3000 as punishment for the sexual offending. File photo / Getty Images

Letter of the week

Belittling, insulting punishment for rape

Is it any wonder that the number of out-of-control youths is continually growing when there are headlines such as “Teen to pay $3k to rape (HoS, April 7).

