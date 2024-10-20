Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: White Ferns, Silver Ferns, Black Caps, Team NZ – Kiwi sports fans treated to 30 victorious hours

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Sophie Devine of New Zealand lifts the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy as she celebrates with teammates after defeating South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie Devine of New Zealand lifts the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy as she celebrates with teammates after defeating South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

White Ferns top a triumphant 30 hours

What a weekend for New Zealand sport – yachting, cricket, netball and probably something one missed in the euphoria of the moment!

Taking nothing away from any of the winners, my greatest admiration goes to the White Ferns – now T20 . Prior to the tournament their results never portrayed what was going to occur. Other top teams are probably still wondering what hit them. Our sporting teams often punch above their weight, but this was a bout that no one saw them winning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand