A day to remember

They came, they wavered, they fought back, they won. This is the New Zealand women’s cricket team who, building up to the Women’s T20 World Cup, suffered many losses. Led by their outstanding captain, courageous Sophie Devine, Miss enthusiastic Bates and the rest of the squad, against all the odds they won the world title.

Devine said after the match that took them to the semifinal, “we’re going to win this bloody cup”, or words to that effect. Heartiest congratulations to all involved. A day to remember for New Zealand cricket.

Jim Anderson, Half Moon Bay.

Low-profile triumph

Congratulations to Team New Zealand for a wonderful sporting win. Unfortunately, outside New Zealand and the local Spanish media, the America’s Cup remains probably the most lucrative sporting event nobody talks about.

Having just returned from the United States and four European countries, including England and France, who had entrants in the competition, I can attest that there was virtually zero coverage of the event. While England’s football loss to Greece was covered in the most minute detail, even a race win by Ineos was barely mentioned.

So while it is neat that Team New Zealand did so well, let’s avoid spending public money to get the next regatta back in Auckland on the premise of showcasing New Zealand, because the overseas media profile of this sport is simply too small for a worthwhile payback.

Peter Jansen, Mission Bay.

Take the cup, save the cash

Advocates of defending the next America’s Cup in New Zealand highlight the financial benefit it brings to the country. In that case, holding the race abroad provides us with an unprecedented platform to showcase our country in ways that extend far beyond the sport itself.

By holding the event in a far wealthier country, we can focus on creating a pavilion or exhibition that promotes our unique culture, products, and tourism. Everything from local industries, agriculture, stunning landscapes, and tourism could have huge international exposure. The America’s Cup is such a prestigious, high-cost international event that by participating without incurring the costs of hosting, we maintain a strong presence on the global stage without overextending our financial resources.

James Gregory, Parnell.

Winning stretch

What a 30 hours of sporting achievements for New Zealand in winning the America’s Cup, our women’s T20 cricketers becoming world champions in overpowering a strong South African team, our men’s cricketers soundly beating India on the subcontinent, and our women’s netballers beating Australia by the widest margin for some years. Truly spectacular.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Mystery ministry

I read with interest (and I must admit a little ambivalence), the article ”New Ministry paying big salaries” (NZ Herald, October 21) informing us of Act leader David Seymour’s new baby with the nebulous name of Ministry for Regulation (shades of 1984).

I may be missing something here, but can someone please explain to me what this new ministry is actually regulating?

The article appeared to be all about salary comparisons. After reading it twice I was no more enlightened as to the ministry’s function. I feel if they are “actively recruiting” 91 new roles with an average salary of $148,800, regardless of the length of tenure, then the public requires more transparency.

Lynda King, Hamilton.

Science comes second

What the Herald describes as a “mystery” around the delayed chief scientist appointment (NZ Herald, October 21), has to be seen in the light of the overwhelming evidence that this Government does not want to hear any advice contrary to its fast-track wrecking ball on New Zealand’s environment, culture and language.

It is no “mystery” that they prefer the weak lobbied “evidence” typified in the heinous smoking legislation to serious scientific research and data.

Their agenda for the future is obvious – get rid of the public scientists with intimate knowledge of our whenua and only take advice from the tame boffins of the corporate giants they are inviting to plunder our resources.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.