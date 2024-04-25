Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Australia Consul-General Brad Williams lay wreaths at yesterday's Anzac dawn service in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Did our soldiers fight for this?

As we remember our brave troops who gave their lives to ensure a safe future for us‚ I wonder what they would think if they were to come back now and see the current state of affairs.

For all their brave sacrifices the world is still at war and thousands of innocent people are dying.

In this country, our respect for law and order is out of control. Race relations are worse than ever, benefit dependency is skyrocketing, the majority of children don’t attend school‚ the number of homeless is ridiculous, obesity-related health issues are crippling the health system etc.

I don’t think they would be impressed.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Rolling restoration

“This is how I roll”: A statement made by Christopher Luxon after demoting two of the coalition ministers, no doubt to show us all what a strong leader he is.

If memory serves me correctly, I believe it was Robert Muldoon who, while trying to belittle Bill Rowling many years ago, stated that “things that are rolling are generally going downhill”.

Perhaps Mr Luxon might ponder that and choose his words a bit more carefully in future.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Zip it, Chippy

In recent times many commentators, and in particular Chris Hipkins, have been criticising the Government for dishing out benefits to their wealthy right-wing mates.

Many, if not most, of this Government’s actions have in fact been to simply windback some of the mess created by the previous Government, much of which hit at middle-income New Zealanders, rather than hand-outs to the wealthy as claimed by Hipkins.

Adjusting the tax brackets, referred to by Hipkins as tax cuts, will simply put hard-working Kiwis back to where they were six years ago before inflation-fuelled tax creep lifted their tax rates to higher levels.

Reinstating tax deductibility on interest expense for rental properties is simply a logical step in returning to the status quo. It is not a so-called handout.

Reducing the number of state employees is also simply a windback of the massive increase in the last six years.

So to Hipkins I say, zip it Chippy.

Steve Clerk, Meadowbank.

Canine consequences

I read the story regarding police being criticised for using a dog on a 13-year-old girl (NZ Herald, Apr 25).

Really? This girl and her friends had stolen a car, rammed another and driven dangerously whilst being pursued by the police helicopter.

She received a minor dog bite, then there was an inquiry when the dog handler (who I think is one of the best police units) would probably have been reprimanded and have to give evidence etc.

This is part of the reason I think our right-leaning party has been voted in – all the PC stuff. Tough luck for the girl – maybe she learned something from it. Don’t do it, if you do then accept the consequences.

Hamish Walsh, Devonport.

Past mistakes

More than 100 years after Gallipoli it seems we haven’t learnt from the tragic losses caused in wars - 8700 Australians and 2779 soldiers killed in Turkey, a country we had no previous conflict with.

So now we have Australia spending $3 billion on Aukus submarines to ostensibly protect themselves from China. Again, a country they have had no previous conflict with.

In my view, New Zealand would be well-advised to distance ourselves from all conflict and geo-political military alliances. We have done our bit in two world wars, and wars in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Fighting in these wars has done us no good whatsoever. Let’s learn from the mistakes of the past and set an example for countries around the world to live and trade harmoniously with everyone.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Anzac Day trading

Well done to you Glenn Forsyth of Taupo for your letter (NZ Herald, Apr 25). I totally agree with you.

Considering what the past soldiers, sailors and airmen did for us so that we have the great lives that we have today, the very least we can do in return is go without our coffees, our shopping trips etc. for one day.

Anzac Day used to be a sacred day and none of us were traumatised because the shops were closed. The same applies to Easter.

Trish Heikoop, Pakuranga.

Honouring sacrifice

Regarding your editorial on Anzac Day “We will remember them but is that enough?” (NZ Herald, Apr 25). When cafes open all day, and all other shops at 1pm, no it is not enough.

I have been in Australia a few times on Anzac Days with all shops closed, even petrol stations, it is a family day. I was in a shop on the 24th in Tauranga, and the assistant was not working on the 25th, she said it was a day to remember her grandfather who gave his life, so her family honoured him.

Wendy Galloway, Omokoroa.



