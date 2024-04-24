Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Sad state of New Zealand’s seas; Three strikes won’t work; why do Auckland roadworks take so long?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The seabed off The Noises islands. Photo / Shaun Lee

The seabed off The Noises islands. Photo / Shaun Lee

The sad state of New Zealand’s seas

It’s now nigh on 60 years since I washed ashore in Auckland. The same Auckland that future British MP Austen Mitchell later wrote a book about entitled The - and so it was.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand