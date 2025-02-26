Our present defence capability is perhaps up to the job of fisheries protection and Pacific disaster support and will never be any more than that no matter what we spend.

Vince West, Milford.

Beef up defence

Your correspondent Alexander Gillespie says the rationale for joining Aukus may now have become an easier sell to the NZ public (Feb 26).

At the same time the highly reputable newspaper Financial Times says America has now become our enemy. This puts in question whether Nato in its current form will survive and the same question must be asked about Aukus. To join any military alliance with America in light of their authoritarian and self-serving foreign policy must be a no-no.

Beefing up defence is something NZ and others must do. Handing over our future to the government of the US would be highly irrational and detrimental to NZ’s standing in the world.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Paying the price

The Chinese Navy exercise in the Tasman is deeply troubling. NZ is paying the price for our neighbour, Australia, choosing to buy as many as 8 US submarines in the Aukus deal, while turning their back on France, which had initially landed the deal.

And where is the US now? They cannot be relied on, after betraying Ukraine, with their President last week denouncing Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator and the cause of the war (both lies). And now siding with Russia against a UN resolution condemning Russian aggression and demanding the occupied territory be returned.

Fortunately, the resolution passed overwhelmingly, indicating the light of justice still shines. However, Anzac must strengthen their military capability without escalating an arms race and there must be no more adventures in the Tasman by China.

Buying the submarines does not seem to be so over the top now.

Stephen Lincoln, Botany Downs.

Facing the music

Caleb Clarke has shown his contempt of the justice system by failing to appear in court on serious charges involving reckless driving and failing to stop for police (Feb 25).

Instead, he sent his lawyer along to plead guilty for him and to present a letter of apology from the rugby union. Note the apology was from, and written by, the rugby union.

Let’s hope the courts don’t let him off because he is an All Black. Clarke is facing very serious charges and sorry is not good enough.

Yes, it might affect his career but he should have thought about that before he did a runner. If the court goes soft on Clarke it will set a precedent for all future offenders that decide to do a runner.

The stupid thing is if he had stopped when required the police officer would probably have been a rugby supporter and would have let him off with a warning.

Had it been a gang member they would be facing the ire of the justice system and be facing jail time.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Bayly compassion

What a miserable lot of people we’ve become. Andrew Bayly resigned as a minister of the Crown. What more do we want?

Of course he needed time to reflect. And the Prime Minister showing grace in the situation? How dare he.

And as for reporters bemoaning that, “Bayly then walked off despite journalists continuing to ask questions.” Why wouldn’t he? He said all that was needed to be said.

All the journalists wanted was to twist the knife in an already painful wound. No compassion for Andrew or his family. No grace, just a selfish ambition to inflict damage. Shame on all of us.

Mark Chapman, Clevedon.

Personal banking

With scammers becoming more sophisticated across the internet it proves that face-to-face interaction is vital to our survival.

When you buy that house, go to the bank and speak to the teller when making huge transactions. It is unfortunate that banks don’t like seeing people any more, if they want to limit their accountability in all financial scams then they need to demand that any transaction at a predetermined amount need to be done at a branch, in front of a human face.

John Ford, Taradale.