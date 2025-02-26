Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: We can no longer rely on Donald Trump’s America; Caleb Clarke needs to face the music on criminal charges

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

'The recent election of Donald Trump with his isolationist policy has made it very clear that we can no longer expect any support from that direction.' Photo / AP

'The recent election of Donald Trump with his isolationist policy has made it very clear that we can no longer expect any support from that direction.' Photo / AP

Letters to the Editor

We can no longer rely on Trump’s America

If New Zealand was to direct 100% of GDP to defence spending it would not scratch the surface of the might of the Chinese navy, and if they were honest Australia would not fare any better.

We have for many years been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand