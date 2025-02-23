Further details of the offending, including the agreed summary of facts, have not yet been released to the Herald.

Clarke could face up to three months' imprisonment for driving in a dangerous manner, along with a $4500 fine. Failing to stop for police while exceeding the speed limit is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000.

Caleb Clarke of the Blues dives for the try line at Eden Park on June 22, 2024. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Clarke started in nine tests for the All Blacks last year and helped the Blues attain their first Super Rugby title in 21 years. He comes from a rugby union dynasty of sorts: his father, Eroni Clarke, was also a former Blues and All Blacks player, and his grandfather played for the Samoan national rugby team.

Last year’s season has been touted as his best in Super Rugby to date, with Clarke having led in line breaks and metres gained while earning a spot in the top three for tries.

So far, Clarke has played 29 tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2020, and scored 13 tries.

During a discussion with Newstalk ZB earlier this month, Clarke cited personal reasons for withdrawing his name from the new Super Rugby Pacific fantasy competition.

“It was just going back to those core values and what I wanted to see in the year,” he said.

ALl Blacks Caleb Clarke in action during the Rugby Championship between Wallabies and All Blacks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 29 July 2023. Photo / Raghavan Venugopal / Photosport

“... Some people think that it’s a religious or a faith thing. I’m just going to say: No it’s not. Just setting the record straight, because I don’t want people to start getting the wrong idea. It’s just a personal preference and how I wanted to do it, and fantasy wasn’t a part of it.”

Davies today set a sentencing date for June, at which point Clarke is expected to appear in court.

Clarke is not the first Blues player to appear before the courts.

In 2022, loose forward Dalton Papali’i was able to escape a speeding charge after failure to calibrate speeding gear of the police car.

In 2023, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pleaded guilty to drink driving, after he blew 453 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when tested on State Highway 1. Tuivasa-Sheck was convicted and fined $600, and disqualified from driving for six months. He has since left the Blues to return to rugby league with the Warriors.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.