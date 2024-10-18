Advertisement
Letters: Vulnerable patients require clear communication; Jacinda Ardern deserves her damehood

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern has been appointed a Dame Grand Commander of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / AFP

Jacinda Ardern has been appointed a Dame Grand Commander of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / AFP

Letter of the week

Vulnerable patients require clear communication

It may be time to inject some logic into the discussion about the nurses language ban (NZ Herald, Oct 17).

First, it needs to be acknowledged that a great many New Zealanders believe in and respect a multicultural Aotearoa.

Save

