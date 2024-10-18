As we celebrate Diwali and enjoy the uniqueness of Indian culture, we can also respect their language and apply common sense in a clinical setting.

Vulnerable patients require clear communication in their primary language and mutual respect between medical staff and themselves.

Kiwis are, for the most part, kind and compassionate and need to observe what’s happening in the land of the free and home of the brave. The most powerful country in the world is being totally divided by a presidential candidate who is running a campaign based on fear and prejudice of immigrants.

Let’s be better than that.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie

Dame Jacinda

In my view only two Prime Ministers have put New Zealand on the international stage. Firstly, David Lange with his famous rhetoric at the nuclear debate at Oxford. This clearly stated our anti-nuclear stance to the world in a positive way.

Then Jacinda Ardern when her image consoling a Muslim woman was projected on to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Her heartfelt empathy, warmth and kindness to the victims’ families of the Christchurch mosque attacks were reported around the world in a positive light.

So, I disagree with Mike Hosking when he says Jacinda was undeserving of her investiture by Prince William, suggesting she did little for NZ.

If Christopher Luxon can use his skills as a top businessman to negotiate free-trade deals with India and other countries then he, too, will be considered for recognition for services to NZ in due course.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay

Exam cheats

“Back-to-basics approach to tackle digital exam cheats” gave us a glimpse of how cunning some students are when it comes to cheating (NZ Herald, Oct 16).

Auckland University computer science senior lecturer Dr Ulrich Speidel says “universities are generally not doing enough to ensure online exams are secure”, and he estimated 40-50% of his classes would cheat if he left “all doors open”.

Given there would possibly be cheats in all subject areas, that sheds some light on why many of us have come across a graduate in their chosen field who hasn’t got a clue about what they’re being asked.

However, should the return of pen and paper for some university exams occur, we should spare a thought for the lecturers who will be tasked with marking the papers.

Handwriting of any description will be foreign to many students, and with the various tools on computers to correct punctuation and spelling, skills in both these areas will probably be lacking in many instances.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

Silly council

I suggest that Mary Holm be appointed commissioner for Wellington.

The present bunch are simply incompetent and are going to further destroy a once-vibrant city that, at the moment, appears like it is being advised by Auckland Transport.

Why has Wellington got an investment portfolio? I don’t think Mary would suggest that anyone substantially in debt should have an investment portfolio. Any money in an investment portfolio should be used to pay down debt or reduce rates.

Old people like myself will remember when the government of the day encouraged councils to establish Local Authority Trading Enterprises (LATES) and invest ratepayers’ spare, overcharged rates in a great investment – New Plymouth bought farms in Tasmania.

This was clearly mad stuff. If Wellington suddenly falls into another hole it will be able to borrow to get its head above water, an appropriate simile; it could also help itself by installing water meters. I think Mayor Tory Whanau was right in trying to dump the airport shares and I think anyone who thinks that a council is capable of running a business is silly.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel

Death in ED

I was totally disheartened to read in the Herald of a patient’s death at Middlemore ED. Why was the patient left four and a half hours waiting for the ambulance, I presume without checking his pulse, blood pressure and breathing, before sending him to a code red emegency department?

Why were these vital signs not checked within an hour of arriving at the ED? Even I could be trained to do these crucial checks and if outside certain guidelines raise the concern level. There should not be chaos at the ED.

Increase health spending, employ more staff for these peak times and get better planning in place. Major hospitals have had EDs for decades and must know how to run them.

Peter Cowley, Mt Roskill

Hospital privileges

In the past two weeks I have been taken to hospital in an ambulance three times with severe breathing problems.

Each time, the ambulance crew were excellent and managed to stabilise my situation. It took some time to get through the emergency department, but after that everything went smoothly and I was well looked after. Without exception, the staff were helpful and treated me well. Having spent time working overseas in developing countries brought home to me how privileged we are to live in this country.

But something disturbed me. The first was signs and pamphlets setting out “Patients’ Rights” without mentioning the associated obligation to behave as would be expected of a member of a civilised society. This was underlined by the presence of security guards and signs saying visitors had to behave themselves indicated that some people feel free to abuse the privileges they enjoy in this country.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier

Cone costs

Last Friday I took a trip to Maraetai and, when going out and back on the Ormiston Rd route east, I tried to count approximately 1000 cones (about six workers fixing the kerbs) then over the hill approximately 800 cones (only one worker on his phone) for what looked like a pretty good road rebuild.

At $1 a day that’s $1800; $12,600 a week; $50,400 a month or $604,800 for a year. That’s assuming cones are charged out at only $1 a day. It might be $5. Can I please get that job supplying the cones?

I’ll do it for 50¢ a cone. I had the idea Friday was a standard work day, so why no one working on the eastern side? So sorry for anyone using that road both in and out of town. It must be a nightmare.

Rob Smith, Ōtāhuhu

A quick word

We are told the Transport Minister is investigating passenger screening at airports because of his dissatisfaction with costs and long queues. His dissatisfaction is mirrored by that of many fellow passengers. Domestic airport screening in NZ was introduced in a knee-jerk reaction to the US 9/11 terrorist action in 2001. It is required only for flights in planes capable of carrying more than 90 passengers – that is, jet flights. Regional airports, and flights departing to regional airports, are not subject to screening. A 2009 review showed this exempted more than 40% of domestic passengers. The real question, then, is whether the screening of a little over half of departing domestic passengers is actually adding to safety. The cost and queues could be fixed at the stroke of a pen, by abolishing it.

Ross Boswell, Christchurch

It makes you wonder how well trained our police force is when it comes to flushing fugitives out of areas like dense bush. What else can one say when someone like Tom Phillips goes feral with three young children in tow and is, it seems, untraceable by our police force. Now, incredibly, the talk is of using military special force units to track him. He would end up for sure a wealthy man if this scenario had played out in America, with movie moguls probably fighting over the rights eventually to the story. But surely after three years this can be brought to a finale and really, does it take a unit like the SAS to find him? Well, if so just do it.

Paul Beck, West Harbour

It’s time for a governance rebrand: Absolutely Shambolically Wellington City Council.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay

Golriz Gharaman either understands that her shoplifting is illegal or doesn’t understand her shoplifting is illegal. Both opinions would disqualify her from working in law.

Mark Young, Ōrewa

How special would it be to see the silver fern flying over Taihoro in the TV coverage of the America’s Cup at Barcelona, rather than a miniaturised version of Great Britain’s flag? A great opportunity missed! Or, a spur to push for change by the next defence?

Joy Quigley, Ōrewa

Notable absences from the Government’s list of 149 approved fast-tracked projects. Hospitals, schools and health facilities. A prison sneaked in, though.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay

Many of the ads now being shown on TV seem to be more intent on entertaining than informing. However, sometimes a totally unintended message is received. What justification can there be for an ad that shows neglectful parents rushing to put children to bed out of the way so they can eagerly await the delivery of junk food and not have to share it?

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden

Could someone tell me what has happened to our bread. It doesn’t matter what brand, especially when toasted turns into a dry, gritty, crumbly mess and tastes terrible and not at all what we have been used to. Funny it seems to coincide with additions to the bread. While it is helpful to pregnant women, we are all not in that condition.

Sue Gallahar, Māngere East

If Air New Zealand is to spend $500m on refurbishing its cabins as reported, let us hope they get rid of the sardine-tin squash in economy class. There is no excuse to force all passengers to recline their seats if someone at the front reclines.

Carrick Bernard, Mount Albert

It is very hard to be enthused about defending the America’s Cup when it is not being raced here.

John Ford, Taradale