Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Traffic-calming measures are anything but; ferry decision raises questions; and the Treaty translation

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Are speed humps really traffic-calming measures, asks a reader.

Are speed humps really traffic-calming measures, asks a reader.

Letter of the week

Ian Dally’s letter (NZ Herald, December 14) questions the ideology of speed humps and their effects on emergency vehicles. Auckland Transport has a clear code of practice for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand