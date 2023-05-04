The new pedestrian crossing had to be dug up after several faults were found shortly after it was built. Photo / Alex Burton

The new pedestrian crossing had to be dug up after several faults were found shortly after it was built. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has blasted Auckland Transport for failing to pick up faults on a botched pedestrian crossing until after it was completed, leading to more disruption and inconvenience for locals.

Brown was responding to a Herald story about a $346,000 raised pedestrian crossing on Williamson Ave in Grey Lynn being dug for repairs only months after it was built.

The pedestrian crossing was completed in September last year, but subsequent site inspections picked up a number of issues that did not meet quality standards.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is pointing the finger at Auckland Transport. Photo / Michael Craig

They included a non-compliant ramp that needed to be extended, an entry ramp that did not meet the 1:15 grade that needed replacing and problems with a cesspit that did not line up with a channel.

Brown said he had been assured that ratepayers will not pick up the cost of the repairs, which were undertaken by the contractor, Traffic Systems Ltd (TSL).

“The fact these problems were only identified after the project was completed suggests an oversight by Auckland Transport when it comes to quality control and contract management.

“But there is no way to measure the disruption and inconvenience this stuff up has caused locals. It is simply not good enough,” said Brown, who is a qualified engineer.

He is concerned that AT’s Vision Zero programme of safety improvements is of low engineering quality and causing too much disruption.

During the repairs of the Williamson Ave crossing, orange cones were installed back from the intersection with Millais St, interrupting the flow of traffic for several days while TSL undertook the repairs.

Motorists faced delays while faults with the pedestrian crossing were repaired. Photo / Alex Burton

The mayor’s criticism follows his calls for “a complete change of approach at AT” and vowing a crackdown on “annoying” road cones.

Asked if AT had similar issues with TSL, a spokesman said it is possible some snags have previously been picked up, but it would take quite a long time to go back and look at each and every project the company was involved in.

When the Herald sought comment from TSL, the company’s general manager at traffic systems, Tim Lott, said “given Auckland Transport is our client, all media inquiries are to be directed to them”.

The Herald is seeking comments from AT over Brown’s comments about failing to pick up faults on the crossing before it was completed.