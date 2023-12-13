All Blacks coach Scott Robertson will have a fair idea of what Crusaders players could bring to new side. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson faces a tough debut season so don’t be surprised if a few Crusaders gain their first All Black caps next year, writes Paul Lewis.

In those far off days when All Blacks and media shared a beer from time to time, Andy Haden held a crisp conversation with a Wellington journalist: “Do I detect a regional bias in your selections?” said the All Blacks lock, always one to turn the questions on the media.

His point: the scribe’s various recommendations for All Blacks honours often included a disproportionate number of players from his home region. Similarly, a new All Blacks coach might be expected to be more comfortable with players he knows and trusts from provincial level, provided he thinks they can step up.

Many are expecting Scott Robertson to bring a new approach and maybe a clutch of Crusaders to national colours – but will that really be the case? As recently pointed out, Ian Foster invested more in the future than generally acknowledged, though there is a counter-argument he didn’t give the new boys enough game time.

You’d imagine all the current Crusaders from Foster’s squad will be there: Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, David Havili and Will Jordan. Most are betting Jordan will be at fullback now Beauden Barrett is missing from Super Rugby (returning, with Ardie Savea and Sam Cane, from Japan in time for international duty).

It’s a tough debut season for Robertson – up to 15 tests in five countries, many against top opposition in a short period. So he may play something of a rotation game; don’t be surprised if a few Crusaders gain their first All Black caps next year.

The first of them, Tom Christie, could appear at openside flanker ahead of Cane. Players returning from Japan are often not immediately at their best and Christie, seemingly around forever, is only 25, a machine gun tackler without a long history of yellow cards and a fast-improving turnover merchant. He might just do Cane better than Cane, for all the latter’s heroics against Ireland in the World Cup.

Tom Christie of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Highly regarded young halfback Noah Hotham may come into calculations, if not next year then during the World Cup cycle. He has a growing reputation as an all-round passer, runner and controller of the game.

Hurricanes’ halfback Cameron Roigard didn’t make the World Cup final 23. His sniping round the fringes may have been judged less suitable to the All Blacks’ plan for that match but it was curious Roigard didn’t even make the bench.

Lock is a key area of development for Robertson, with young contenders including Sam Darry (Blues), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Chiefs), Pari Pari Parkinson and Fabian Holland (Highlanders), plus Quinten Strange and Zach Gallagher from the Crusaders. All are circa-2m locks but not all have yet shown the desired dynamism with ball in hand.

Strange will win far more Crusaders’ game time with Sam Whitelock gone; his development will be interesting. He is a seasoned lock at 27 and, if he hasn’t yet demonstrated the ball-carrying ability of Tupou Vaai and Josh Lord, the 1.99m Tasman product has good credentials in effective grunt work.

With Shannon Frizell gone, No.6 reverts to problem status. Blackadder is an obvious choice but has looked a bit of a one-trick pony, not always convincing or consistent at higher level, much like Frizell pre-World Cup. Robertson could be equally interested in the power and improvement shown by the Chiefs’ Samipeni Finau before he was surprisingly omitted from Foster’s World Cup squad.

Perhaps the fourth, most interesting, and darkest horse among potential Crusaders newcomers is midfielder Levi Aumua. He’s a long way from All Black selection, with work needed on defence, kicking and distribution skills – and his reading of a game may not yet be up to standard.

However, the stocks at centre seem lowest, especially with Jack Goodhue and Alex Nankivell gone and All Black Braydon Ennor in a prolonged injury stasis. Jordie Barrett seems set at second five but back-up is a question mark, even with the return of Quinn Tupaea.

Aumua is a punishing runner, reminding some of a raw Ma’a Nonu. Now 29, he could benefit from focused work on his weaknesses. This is no prediction he will be rushed into the national team – but he appeals as the sort of coaching project Robertson might take on and, if he has a solid Super Rugby campaign, could be a long shot for a trial test or two.

First five seems less of a problem with Damian McKenzie and a returning Barrett available but Robertson will also have the future in mind; two Crusaders could come into consideration there too. Fergus Burke is injured but will be back around April; he was impressive at first five and fullback last season. Like McKenzie and the other strong candidate, the Blues’ Stephen Perofeta, Burke can take the ball to the line and is a fine goalkicker. There is also gossip afoot that Robertson likes the idea of Havili at first five, intriguing if true.

We are all anticipating Robertson will be very different from that which has gone before but new brooms don’t always sweep clean – and the smart money will still be on an investment in talent rather than territorial origins in a testing first year.