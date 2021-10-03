Letters to the editor: Tamakis had better wake up

Brian Tamaki and approximately 2000 people gathered in the Auckland Domain for an anti lockdown protest. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Tena Korua, Brian and Hannah,

I am writing to ask you to change your mind, and use your platform to encourage Kiwis to get vaccinated, immediately.

I have to admit to being a bit scared.I'm not worried for me, or my whānau. I've been double vaccinated, my wife and children too (their own choice).

I'm scared for the vulnerable. Those who don't watch the 1pm show. Who don't read the latest stats, or listen to "experts". The ones who would prefer to listen to the advice of family, close friends, who find safety and warmth in people they understand and trust, and who also might listen to you.

These lockdowns will come down, very soon. The Government can't sustain this. I too love Jesus. But my heart is breaking for at-risk New Zealanders, some of whom may have co-morbidities, who may live in high density or mobile living situations, which will put them directly in the gun, who may be the first to become ill, or even die, when this virus moves through our wider community. And it will.

If you don't get behind vaccinations, pronto, you will be found to have been part of the cause.

Regarding the jab, I'm doing fine. It hasn't messed with my head, and any risks in doing so are nothing in comparison to fighting for breath like my lungs are full of concrete. Guys, wake up. Fast.

Paul Hames, Auckland.

Enough with the lockdowns

As a vaccinated Aucklander (and is my entire extended family), I've had enough. We've diligently gone "hard and fast", been vaccinated, isolated, and worn masks. Watching businesses fold, people lose their jobs, children not able to go to school, and people in aged-care facilities right down to pre-schoolers suffer mental anguish at not being able to see friends and relatives. No volunteers can assist in the myriad places we go to help those in need and even my grand-daughter, 2, is being brought up to stand aside when out for a walk and let people pass.

The solution is like other countries — let the vaccinated return to the land of living — restaurants, hairdressers, schools, dentists and retail outlets reopen. The people who choose not to be vaccinated, do not read the NZ Herald or watch the news — the pleas to get vaccinated fall on deaf ears, so let them stay home, buy online and not travel.

Jacinda, let's catch up to the rest of the world and return to our #1 spot in Covid response. Enough is enough.

Esther Haver, Glendowie.

Protest endangers freedoms

The arrogance and selfishness of Brian Tamaki was evident on Saturday as he and his followers bayed for their freedoms in a rally. Ignoring the rules to control the Covid outbreak, they appeared unconcerned that their actions threaten the freedom of the community to be free of infection. No one likes lockdowns but the sacrifices Aucklanders have made, personally and economically, may be in vain because of this self-indulgent event.

Brian appears to be happy to ignore one of the tenets of his faith "to love thy neighbour as thyself" which surely entails caring for the safety and well-being of others and protecting the vulnerable.

Is it cynical to suggest he is motivated by egotism, a desperate need for publicity and by threats to his income stream as his fundraising church meetings are limited in lockdown?

Susan Howden, Matamata.

Charges must come

It will be interesting to see if police charge Brian Tamaki and his cohorts who were involved in the crowd rally at the museum. If they do not, then all charges should be dropped against people charged over similar actions. There cannot be two justice systems.

Ross Harvey, Remuera.

Stupidity hard to believe

I can't believe people would stupidly protest about lockdown when what they are doing could make lockdown last longer. We all want our freedom but such actions are asking for Covid to spread and lockdown have to be extended.

Geoffrey Slack, Silverdale.

On the left deprives rights

I have been driving for over 50 years and in this time the Government has forced me to drive on the left. This infringes my right to drive where I want. I have decided that from 11.59pm today (Monday, October 4) I will drive wherever I choose — left, right or down the centre. I call on all whose right to drive as they please has been taken away to meet in the Auckland domain next weekend. Time to be notified later.

Archbishop Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Leaders fail Kiwis

While the Government can be commended for trying to keep us safe, it has failed New Zealanders as follows:

Allowing the Tamaki protest on Saturday to proceed was grossly irresponsible, was unlawful and reckless when most Aucklanders follow the rules. Further, why did Andrew Coster and Poto Williams, Minister of Police, allow it to go ahead? No charges were laid and few face masks worn.

How could the opposition permit the "3 Waters Reform" to be tabled without any consultation. Another sign of Government arrogance.

The recently announced temporary amendment to the Property Law Act was made without consulting the real estate industry and introduces the nebulous concept of "fairness", whatever that means.

The Government's slow vaccine rollout reflects poor planning and incompetent execution. It had the opportunity to accelerate deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine and pay an additional $40 million but refused. The result, ballooning Delta cases.

The slow vaccine rollout and keeping Auckland, and now Hamilton and Raglan, at level 3, is causing severe hardship to many businesses and contributing to mental health issues, ironic that the past week was mental health week.

The disaster of MIQ is a further embarrassment to the Government, with Kiwis overseas, plus key workers such as nurses, are unable to return.

The opposition parties need to get their acts together, no pun intended.

Kerryn Downey, St Heliers.

Responsibility lacking

Journalist/commentator Heather du Plessis-Allan stoops low to please her audience. To be angry at a virus is stupid, yet she seems to want to stir the pot. It is just as stupid to be angry at restrictions or at a Government trying to rein it in.

Heather should report in a way that acknowledges anger but examines and tries to redirect the misspent energy into solutions.

Until we achieve 85 per cent vaccination, we can expect responsible restrictions or else expect an overwhelmed health system and at least 7000 deaths a year when we open up.

Good journalism isn't just appealing to an audience. It needs responsibility. I wish Heather would get some.

Keith Burgess, Sumner.

Venue choice disrespectful

To demonstrate against our lockdown in front of the War Memorial Museum, which was built to honour our tupuna of New Zealand, is extremely disrespectful.

With freedom comes responsibilities to abide by the laws, care for others, and protect today's children.

The young people who fought to protect our freedom overseas, obeyed a call by the governments at the times.

I do not know what motivates Brian Tamaki and his cohorts to demonstrate against a lockdown to contain this virus or why he advises anti-vaccination, but he has done his cause no favours.

Patricia Guptill, Wattle Downs.

Only Collins would want job

It's hard to fathom what Heather du Plessis-Allan and Kerre McIvor and their followers want. Are they asking for the country to open completely right now? Are they suggesting we need to replace our leaders? Are they challenging the science? Do they not mind people/babies/children dying? No one ever said getting up every morning, organising your day as ordered, would be fun.

And who would want to be PM right now apart from Judith Collins? Who wants to face early morning condemnation from interviewers hell-bent on proving you wrong, then face up to another slaughter at the daily Delta news feed at 1pm? Who wants to lie in bed at night and ponder decisions that must be made, even with expert advice, for five million? Who doesn't want to stop rogue unbelievers proving they know nothing about the virus and wanting the world to know? All these are an unwelcome part of being a leader today.

Believe me, it was enough stress as a teacher being answerable to parents, principals and boards, let alone a whole country.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.