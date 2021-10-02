Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in loss to Springboks

How the All Blacks rated in their 31-29 loss to the Springboks.
Jordie Barrett - 9
Excellent under the high ball, be it contesting a kick-off or in open play, ran with intent when he put the foot down and kicked well.
Sevu Reece - 5
Put in an impressive effort to score the side's opening try, showing his strength and speed, but was well contained after that.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 7
Got a chance to test the hamstring out early after missing the past few games with injury. A strong game all around.
David Havili - 6
Tried hard to get involved in the attack but the majority of his work was done through his strong defence.
Rieko Ioane - 7
Put an emphatic stamp on the game with his ball running and support play, set up a try and threatened throughout the night.
Beauden Barrett - 7
Flashed anything and everything in his utility belt, particularly in the first half; was then well contained in the second.
Brad Weber - 7
Gave great service from the ruck, pressured the Springboks' open play kicks, and made some heads-up plays.
Luke Jacobson - 8
Led the way defensively, did not slow down throughout his 50-minute stint, and was a constant at the breakdown.
Ardie Savea - 9
Made some big plays on both ends in the context of the game, scoring a try and winning important turnovers.
Akira Ioane - 7
Provided a great option at the lineout, took some strong carries, and worked hard at the breakdown to secure the ball.
Scott Barrett - 7
Limited to just 40 minutes after sustaining an injury early, but made the most of his time on the park with some big effort plays.
Brodie Retallick - 8
Another display of arguably the biggest engine in world rugby, though was on the wrong side of a few penalties.
Nepo Laulala - 6
Solid at the scrum, took some strong and important carries and worked hard at the cleanout, however missed a few tackles.
Codie Taylor - 6
Put in plenty of work on the defensive side of the game with double-digit tackles, though the lineout was shaky at times.
Joe Moody - 8
His work rate in the contact areas was massive, making plenty of tackles and cleaning out any breakdown he could get to.
Reserves:
Asafo Aumua - 4
George Bower - 5
Ofa Tuungafasi - 6
Patrick Tuipulotu - 5
Ethan Blackadder - 7
TJ Perenara - 6
Richie Mo'unga - 6
Damian McKenzie - 5