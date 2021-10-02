Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in loss to Springboks

Jordie Barrett had a standout performance for the All Blacks in their loss to the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

How the All Blacks rated in their 31-29 loss to the Springboks.

Jordie Barrett - 9

Excellent under the high ball, be it contesting a kick-off or in open play, ran with intent when he put the foot down and kicked well.

Sevu Reece - 5

Put in an impressive effort to score the side's opening try, showing his strength and speed, but was well contained after that.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Got a chance to test the hamstring out early after missing the past few games with injury. A strong game all around.

David Havili - 6

Tried hard to get involved in the attack but the majority of his work was done through his strong defence.

Rieko Ioane - 7

Put an emphatic stamp on the game with his ball running and support play, set up a try and threatened throughout the night.

Beauden Barrett - 7

Flashed anything and everything in his utility belt, particularly in the first half; was then well contained in the second.

Brad Weber - 7

Gave great service from the ruck, pressured the Springboks' open play kicks, and made some heads-up plays.

Luke Jacobson - 8

Led the way defensively, did not slow down throughout his 50-minute stint, and was a constant at the breakdown.

Ardie Savea - 9

Made some big plays on both ends in the context of the game, scoring a try and winning important turnovers.

Akira Ioane - 7

Provided a great option at the lineout, took some strong carries, and worked hard at the breakdown to secure the ball.

Scott Barrett - 7

Limited to just 40 minutes after sustaining an injury early, but made the most of his time on the park with some big effort plays.

Ardie Savea scores a try during the All Blacks loss to the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Brodie Retallick - 8

Another display of arguably the biggest engine in world rugby, though was on the wrong side of a few penalties.

Nepo Laulala - 6

Solid at the scrum, took some strong and important carries and worked hard at the cleanout, however missed a few tackles.

Codie Taylor - 6

Put in plenty of work on the defensive side of the game with double-digit tackles, though the lineout was shaky at times.

Joe Moody - 8

His work rate in the contact areas was massive, making plenty of tackles and cleaning out any breakdown he could get to.

Reserves:

Asafo Aumua - 4

George Bower - 5

Ofa Tuungafasi - 6

Patrick Tuipulotu - 5

Ethan Blackadder - 7

TJ Perenara - 6

Richie Mo'unga - 6

Damian McKenzie - 5