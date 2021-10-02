Voyager 2021 media awards
Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in loss to Springboks

3 minutes to read
Jordie Barrett had a standout performance for the All Blacks in their loss to the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

How the All Blacks rated in their 31-29 loss to the Springboks.

Jordie Barrett - 9

Excellent under the high ball, be it contesting a kick-off or in open play, ran with intent when he

