Letters to the editor: Auckland bears brunt of virus

Auckland children have already missed the better part of two terms of school. Photo / Supplied

Two quotes in New Year's Eve newspapers jumped out at me as we prepared to welcome in the new year, and wait on the outcome of the Omicron exposure in Auckland.

The first was Alex Turnbull, the organiser of the Rhythm and Alps music festival. He was pleased that the Omicron exposure, created by someone he brought into the country for his event, taking place in Otago, for the good of Otago, was limited to Auckland and felt that "it's really an issue for those people in Auckland".

Auckland children have already missed the better part of two terms of school. Are they the people he means? Or does he mean the people who can't earn a living? Or those who sacrifice seeing friends and family to keep the rest of the country safe?

The second was the Mayor of Christchurch essentially reassuring Cantabrians that everything was okay as the outbreak was contained to Auckland.

It continues to feel like there is an expectation that Auckland will take the brunt of the Covid burden, and that the awareness of what this actually means, south of Waikato, which has also felt some of the pain, isn't there.

The cost on us in all ways is huge. If we are going to continue in a regime of restrictions and the regions want the benefit of importing people for events and business, they need to take their share of the risk too. Individually people so far untouched by all but short lockdowns also need to realise the privilege they are enjoying and rephrase how they talk and think about Covid — and Auckland and Aucklanders too for that matter.

Zoe Hawkins, Auckland.

Time to chill a little

For 2022, it is all about adapting to change.

Panic over the past two years has only given us a huge headache of anxiety and perceived uncertainty.

But we can afford to chill a little over Omicron, and we must. We have had two variants to get our heads around; we thought the world would end, but it did not. To survive 2022, we need to stick to sensible basics, and not get sucked into the doomed rhetoric of politicians and some media, and the year will roll on just nicely.

John Ford, Napier.

Like wartime

It was with some relief I read Paul Little's article covering research into trauma and PTSD studies.

It explains so clearly why most of us have got through these two stressful years with so many people following the rules and regulations to emerge stronger, friendlier and ready to welcome any freedom denied before.

Yes, we heard, read and wondered what it would be like to be trapped in another country by those who felt discriminated against. And yes, we did feel uncomfortable that this entry into our country, rightfully theirs most of the time, was made difficult for them during such a cruel and unpredictable pandemic. But this was like wartime.

This judgment had to be made for the good of all those living already in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Individual needs and concerns had to take second place.

Stress is what our bodies are primed for and this innate human quality, this positiveness, along with kindness and human dignity, saw our country reach the goal we hoped for.

It will also hold us in good stead for any traumas we will need to face in the future.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Proof in the pudding

When one looks at what is going on with Omicron in other countries and how we were able to gather at Christmas and New Year we should forever be grateful.

Nothing is ever perfect but the knowledge of health experts combined with a government that has its head screwed on has, at this stage, left us relatively unscathed compared with other countries.

The calls to let those double-vaxxed through without isolation in MIQ are misguided as there are still multiple cases being detected.

Until those double-vaxxed get their booster, the danger of huge positive numbers is very real.

There is a long list of people to thank but one has to recognise the ability of Jacinda Ardern at the top who has controlled the response with dignity and aplomb. She convinced a population that the proof was in the pudding.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Trade stability

Of major concern, the rift in United States-China relations endangers global stability. China's actions in Hong Kong, their provocation of Taiwan, the punitive measures against Canada and Australia have been a disaster for Beijing's international credibility and any military incursion into Taiwan would devastate their trade prospects.

This wolf warrior diplomacy is destructive. They must return to the fold and if compliant with the rules of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement be admitted. Together with the reinstatement of the US, that would create an open, unfettered trading bloc and do much to overcome the antagonism inflicting the global trading system thereby ensuring common prosperity and peaceful coexistence.

PJ Edmondson, Tauranga.

On thin ice?

This is the analogy I am seeing for the US trying to contain China.

In 1994 the husband of the elite ice skater Tonya Harding hired a hitman to break the leg of competitor Nancy Kerrigan to ensure winning future competitions, strategising that: "If you cannot out-compete them honestly, try to break their legs".

Which is of course competition gone wrong and detestable rather than constructive and admirable.

And then trying to convince other countries of their democracy and benevolence when arguably it is nothing more than an unhealthy mix of egotism and nationalism. Small countries beware. About 75 per cent of the world's population is neither Chinese, nor American. Peace and prosperity must be the goal for us all.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Gangs and drugs

The influence of gangs in the unregulated recreational drug market should be of concern to people who use them. Not only are the quality of the drugs suspect, but also the level of violence between people vying for your business is serious.

If you are a consumer, are you happy to support illegal activities and be contributing to increasing violence? Think about it, there can be unintended consequences for all decisions that we make.

R Young, Kerikeri.

Gang problem

Commissioner Coster, I'm sure you will be aware of the decisive action being taken against gangs in Western Australia — to get rid of them and rub them out.

Why not here? The gangs in New Zealand seem to be growing strongly in membership and to be flouting and disregarding the law more and more.

Shootings and murders by gangs have increased markedly. Gangs dominate trafficking in and supply of illegal drugs.

And yet neither the Government nor the police seems to have any real sense of urgency in dealing with the situation here. In fact the Government seems, if anything, to be cosying up to the gangs. We New Zealanders want to see ongoing hardline, long-term, effective action to get rid of the gangs and eliminate them from our society once and for all. How about making it happen?

Hugh Perrett, Auckland.

Housing mania

To all the experts who think house prices will ease this year: "You're dreaming, mate!"

Why? New Zealand's housing market is a cesspool of manipulation and speculation no one is prepared to recognise, much less address.

A speculator with 20, 50 or 100 houses has nothing to lose bidding up a house at auction (often with an accomplice), way past any sensible value.

By doing so, the increased valuation of their overall portfolio more than covers paying over the odds for one property. In any other market this manipulation would be illegal. Meanwhile, the 65 per cent of New Zealanders who own homes are feeling smug and rich as they also accumulate untaxed wealth. No politician is going to dispel the delusions of that many voters, so expect this insane housing mania to continue unchecked into 2022 and beyond.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.