Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: On Auckland and Omicron, the new year, great power rivalry and gangs

9 minutes to read
Will 2022 bring an improvement to life in general during the pandemic? Photo / AP

Will 2022 bring an improvement to life in general during the pandemic? Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Auckland's burden

Two quotes in New Year's Eve newspapers jumped out at me as we prepared to welcome in the new year, and wait on the outcome of the Omicron exposure in Auckland.

The first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.