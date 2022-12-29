Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: The year that was, pothole debate, rail rebuild, Covid and crime

NZ Herald
13 mins to read
Police look on as anti-mandate marchers unlawfully cross Auckland Harbour Bridge in February. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Police look on as anti-mandate marchers unlawfully cross Auckland Harbour Bridge in February. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Time for more optimism

This year 2022 was a case of the good, the bad, and the disgruntled. We applauded the good and railed against the bad and the damage people wreaked on each other

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand