Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: The regions need Air NZ to be reliable; Covid lockdowns saved lives

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
'Air NZ must be held to account for being allowed to run a monopoly business.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

'Air NZ must be held to account for being allowed to run a monopoly business.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

The regions need a reliable airline

Last Thursday, in just one hour during peak-hour departures, I experienced the very sad scene of three Air New Zealand planes being towed back to engineering to rectify safety and engineering problems that were so major that they caused the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand