Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Tax-deductible mortgages, Kumeu development, vaccine priorities and Trelise Cooper

9 minutes to read

To assist young first home buyers, should their mortgage interest be deductible against tax payable on wages? Photo / File

NZ Herald

Flipping the housing paradox

If my granddaughter purchased a home to live in she would have to pay all mortgage interest, insurance, rates, plus repairs and maintenance costs out of her tax-paid earnings with no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.