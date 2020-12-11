Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Four-year term, churches, Donald Trump and school dentists

8 minutes to read

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Could our science-based approach to the Covid 19 coronavirus work in other areas? Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom

Following the science and advice of experts like the director general of Health enabled our outstanding results in tackling Covid, our response acknowledged as one of the best

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.