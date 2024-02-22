Green Party MP Efeso Collins delivers his maiden speech in the House of Representatives on February 15, less than a week before his death.

Take heed of Collins’ aspirations

What a crying shame it was that very few Government MPs were in the House to witness the incredibly moving maiden speech delivered by Efeso Collins last week.

There have been many tributes to Efeso after his absolutely tragic untimely death from both sides of the House, but the most sincere tribute would be for those who missed the speech, especially Government MPs, to make time to watch it.

Wouldn’t it be excellent if they took heed of Efeso’s aspirations and rethought some of their policies and legislative programmes, instead of being hellbent on punishing the most disadvantaged in our community?

May Efeso’s death not be in vain.

Marion Howie, Epsom.

Tragic loss

What a tragic loss for New Zealand. Efeso Collins was a bridge between Pasifika people and the rest of New Zealand.

He didn’t go through life with a chip on both shoulders and was a great example to his community. We can ill afford to lose people like Efeso Collins.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Troubled waters

If anyone wants an example of how poorly the Labour Government tried to get Three Waters across the line, look at the salaries of some of the executives.

Three were originally employed in the public sector and received a 50 per cent increase on their salaries at the new Three Waters establishment (then took a very nice redundancy). Another example of why a lack of transparency became one of Labour’s downfalls.

Chris Hipkins is still saying by ditching Three Waters, we will all end up paying more for these services. I seem to have missed where these savings will be made.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Serious misjudgment

I have deep concerns and disbelief about the recent comments made by Labour MP Ginny Andersen. She asked Mark Mitchell about the number of people he supposedly shot or killed while working as a security contractor in Iraq and also when undertaking work for the United Nations.

Such baseless accusations not only lack any foundation, but also raise serious questions about her judgment and suitability for public office.

It is deeply troubling that a Member of Parliament would make such serious allegations without any evidence or context. Accusing someone of taking lives without proper justification is not only irresponsible but also reflects poorly on the integrity of our political discourse.

Furthermore, the insinuation that such questions could also be extended to all our brave military personnel serving overseas is both unjust and disrespectful. Our men and women in uniform sacrifice a great deal to protect our values and national interests, and they deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.

In light of these remarks, I am left questioning whether Andersen is fit for purpose in her role as an MP. Public servants are entrusted with the responsibility to represent the interests of the people and engage in constructive and informed debates, and clearly this is a serious misjudgment on her behalf.

What on earth was she thinking?

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Strait talking

Georgina Campbell says in her opinion article (NZ Herald, February 21) that Nicola Willis did not have a Plan B when she cancelled the contract for two new Cook Strait Ferries and the connected port development at Picton.

Such a bold and rapid move so early in her term may suggest a Plan B does exist and that it was formulated some while ago. The problem is the long-term rail freight capability that the ferries and port offered (probably a good thing for New Zealand’s move towards greater energy efficiency) is a threat to the road transport and roading lobbies (often interlinked).

Road freighters hold out for hydrogen to make them somewhat more environmentally friendly. The infrastructure lobby (read: roads) pushes for more highways.

Let’s think about New Zealand‘s future and get more freight off the roads where practicable, thus creating less pollution, safer roads with a lessened need for maintenance and a reduced need for new roads.

There are some powerful interests working against such a scenario. We need our leadership to think in the country‘s long-term best interest.

David McMahon, Sunnyvale.

Museum madness

Has the management team behind the Auckland War Memorial Museum gone stark-raving mad?

Why on earth would they want to move away from an allegedly “colonial”-era paradigm in favour of one focused on a left-wing interpretation of the Waitangi Treaty?

The museum is supposed to be as free of politics and ideological fantasies as possible. Further, what is so wrong with the colonial era?

So far as I can determine, the colonial period was the one in which this country came into existence as a reasonably modern and functional nation-state. Who fears that?

In the past, the Auckland War Memorial Museum was considered one of the best in the Pacific. Methinks the current leadership wants to go in the opposite direction, and rapidly.

Abdullah Drury, Hamilton East.

Swift rebuttal

I thought Eden Park residents hated noise, and concerts. But wait - it seems they aren’t opposed to the ones they want.

Their current argument to approve Taylor Swift blows any future opposition to anything that Eden Park offers for the rest of Auckland.

Just because they choose to live there, this should not deprive everyone else of concerts and events they would like to see at this venue.

John Ford, Napier.