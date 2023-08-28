Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Surgical mesh, striking doctors, cost of living, the economy, taking NZ back, and Marching on Washington

NZ Herald
14 mins to read

Mesh pause is not enough

Several health entities have once again highlighted the inexcusable, terrible ongoing suffering of those harmed by surgical mesh procedures. When the surgical mesh suspension was announced, one of the medical

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand