Where is that fast food diet of burgers, fried chicken, donuts, and cakes taking us? Photo / 123rf, File

Farce food threat

I found it hard to read the article by Sasha Borissenko (NZ Herald, August 22) without a growing sense of despair. The headline “The rise and rise of the food that kills” is accurate and will hopefully prompt more and more of us to become determined to do what we can to help reverse this worrying situation. The solutions start with direction from politicians, central and local, so there is the potential for change. Borissenko references the obesity classification rates of 71 per cent for Pacific peoples and almost 51 per cent for Māori. I think that society is also faced with attempts to “normalise” obesity, especially in TV advertising. Obesity is not normal. It is a disease with morbid and mortal consequences, both for the individual and for society, through demands upon our public health system that it will eventually be unable to meet. Climate change may well be an existential threat to human existence but so too is “the rise and rise of the food that kills”. But, as is the case with climate change, where are the protests and the political advocates for change in our food quality and availability, especially for the most vulnerable groups?

Patrick Frengley, Remuera.

Critical thinking

With recent agreement by both major parties that financial literacy is so important it should be compulsory, it begs the question posed by St Peter’s College’s Andrew Rogers (NZ Herald, August 23): “why can’t we do this for all subjects?” and “what is wrong with teachers knowing what should be taught?” For the third successive election, no party has picked up the wero of making mandatory both critical thinking and civics (how our own governance works compared to typical others). Recommended, yes, but still up to individual social science departments whether they choose to teach it - and to what extent. Since the 2014 election, there has been a decline in the number of democracies worldwide and an acknowledged polarisation in political debate, supercharged by internet echo-chamber realities and social media group-think pile-ons. We simply cannot afford to wait until another election cycle. Come on, Government: announce this policy immediately. Otherwise, a US-style dollar-ocracy with loose party donation rules, no mandatory civics, plus decreasing citizen engagement also awaits us.

Steve Liddle, Napier.

Serious health

On the face of it, targeted prescription fees to achieve a ring-fenced cancer drug budget seems a sensible policy. However, it is tinkering, and an obvious election gambit. If any government was serious about providing access to WHO-designated essential medicines for cancer, it would immediately pass legislation reducing accessibility to cheap advertised liquor. There are five alcohol-related cancer deaths per week in New Zealand and we are spending up to $7.8 billion per year for alcohol-related harm. We need politicians to enact robust preventative policies for the good of New Zealanders long-term, rather than put up sugar-fix pseudo-solutions for short-term political gain.

Dr Tony Farrell, Mt Maunganui.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Doctor dearth

It was interesting to read Dr Symes’ opinion of our health system. From a patient’s point of view, one could only agree with him. The turnover of GPs makes it absolutely obvious that we don’t value enough these professionals who are at the frontline of our health system. As a result, they either retire early or look for greener pastures. The end result is the patient suffers as continuity is lost and they find it difficult to get an appointment. It is all very well training extra doctors but the system has to be overhauled so that we retain these much-needed personnel.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Red tape

Dr R. Ian Symes (NZ Herald, August) refers to compliance costs and complaints processes as contributing to our shortage of doctors. Bureaucrats in offices, many of whom have little or no practical experience, justify their existence by issuing new regulations, which must then be complied with by those who actually do the work. Some of these regulations are petty enough to elicit an “Oh For Heaven’s Sake” response but involve much extra paperwork and wasted time. One needs to carry a magnifying glass these days to read all the warnings and disclaimers printed on forms and products, and a degree in jargon to understand them. With this and what seems to be the current culture of complaint it is no wonder that doctors - and nurses and teachers - seek greener pastures.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

List placing

As a woman, I was incredibly disappointed in Michael Woodhouse and his claims that he is being treated a certain way because he is male. That just shows how out of touch he is with the world in 2023. As a mother of a daughter I am pleased that National and Christopher Luxon are taking gender representation seriously. It gives me hope for the future of our House of Representatives. Perhaps he should reflect on his performance and not blame his gender.

Jo Malcolm, Parnell.

Male call

I don’t think it’s being male that cost Michael Woodhouse a decent slot on the National list. It’s more likely being the sort of male who says that being male cost him a decent slot is what cost him a decent slot.

Peter Topzand, Whangārei.

Late running

Our children are not political footballs. Labour has been “practicing” on education for five-and-a-half years. Having Chris Hipkins, as Minister of Education up to January this year, and Jan Tinetti, a former principal, training the education team. Now, days out from the election, trying to kick for goal with their education policy? Game over. The policy to make core teaching requirements for maths, reading and writing compulsory in schools should have been in our schools some four years ago, knowing our students were leaving school unable to read and write. The same applies for the vape policy. Too many shops have been established now. Regulations should have been put in place 12 months or more ago.

Owen Blackbourn, Papakura.

Vapour trail

Vaping was developed by a Chinese pharmacist in 2003 to help those addicted to nicotine, never was it intended to replace cigarettes. Tobacco companies have increased the nicotine content and their strategy has worked, more addiction. To say our Government has been hoodwinked by the manufacturers would be an understatement; while people’s health deteriorates, their bottom line goes up, greed at the cost of health. Our Minister for Health, Ayesha Verrall when asked if she thought it best to make vapes prescription only, she said no, but she’ll tighten the legislation that exists. Making it prescription only is logical. She knows it’s dangerous, enough people have told her. Not only is she the Minister for Health but also a doctor. All being well, common sense will prevail soon when she’s gone.

Robert L Bicker, Gulf Harbour.

Cone-y island

Our car trip home from the Auckland airport after our holiday resulted in us seeing more traffic cones, traffic management vehicles, and chaps standing around doing nothing than we had seen in England, France and Spain over 10 weeks. No wonder the cost of road repairs/upgrades is ludicrous in New Zealand and it is us as rate and taxpayers that are funding these costs.

Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay.

Checking out

An excellent letter from Lorraine Kidd (NZ Herald, August 23) highlighting the attitude from supermarkets with their ridiculous approach of not having sufficient checkouts open and closing the traditional and previously well-used “12 items or less” checkouts. I’m always grateful to those who see me with my three or four items and allow me to go through before them.

Ross Nielsen, Half Moon Bay.

Short & sweet

On Hansen

For a great All Blacks coach in retirement to help restore the Wallabies capability is an honourable thing to do. Only a limited mind would oppose that. E Richard Leary, Browns Bay.

Steve Hansen is spying on the Wallabies for the All Blacks. Surely, that’s obvious. Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.

On Chateau

Let The Block NZ TV show renovate the Chateau Tongariro. It would great TV, rating-wise, and give the contestants a real challenge, plus the lovely grand building gets a cost-effective update. Chris Mann, Mt Albert.

On fire

Are these trees on fire in North America the same trees we are planting to save the planet? Hugh Chapman, Hingaia.

On film

I just watched the film Anaconda, but I found it hard to swallow. Rosemary Balme, Howick.

On Parliament

I have reluctantly accepted the non-wearing of ties by males but the photo on page A9 (NZH, Aug. 23) is just too much to bare (sic). Max Hamilton, Kerikeri.

The Premium Debate

Liam Dann: How much interest rate pain is too much to bear?

Another issue is the fact that in New Zealand there’s only one way to save money tax-free: buy a house. Most comparable nations have other methods to save tax-free so that means their housing market is less subject to the spare money Kiwis tend to channel into it and less distorted by buying decisions that take that into account. Marcus A.

The big differences this time round as opposed to the late 1990s-early 2000s is the amounts borrowed and the type of mortgages. In the 1990s most of us were on floating mortgages, the pain of rate rises impacted within a month. Now most mortgages are fixed for various terms so the impact of rate rises is delayed by years. Those mortgages are much larger too. In the meantime savers have had little return on their savings, can they be blamed now for spending? Those in their 30s in the 90s are now in their 60s. Retirement time. Kirstie P.

It would be interesting to work out if rising house prices (and mortgages) over time are due to New Zealanders earning more. I can see that we all choose what to spend our money on, and we are predisposed to real estate, so any “extra” money may be spent on the servicing of a mortgage (and therefore how much we are prepared to pay for a house). Kerry H.

And yet the US manages to have 30-year fixed mortgage rates (my brother there is fixed for that long at 3.6 per cent) Also for clarity, this paragraph should be adjusted for inflation: “The median house price in 1984 was $56,600. In 2007 it was $345,000. In 2021 it peaked at $925,000, although it has slipped back to about $770,000 in the past 18 months.” Marcus A.