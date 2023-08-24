Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Fast food, school subjects, petulant politics, GP care, and Michael Woodhouse

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Where is that fast food diet of burgers, fried chicken, donuts, and cakes taking us? Photo / 123rf, File

Where is that fast food diet of burgers, fried chicken, donuts, and cakes taking us? Photo / 123rf, File

Farce food threat

I found it hard to read the article by Sasha Borissenko (NZ Herald, August 22) without a growing sense of despair. The headline “The rise and rise of the food that kills”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand