Letters: Electronic monitoring, youth punishment, and the All Blacks

Foiled by electronic monitoring

In our so-called justice system, who ever decided that electronic monitoring would work in the manner intended in New Zealand is clearly a hopeless ninny. Kelvin Davis is the minister in charge of this debacle and needs to resign.

The idea that a criminal has 80 minutes before an alert is raised on a blocked or removed bracelet is insane. A person could use this time to pass through an airport and leave the country. Allowing people who subvert these devices to remain in the community is ridiculous.

The minister will no doubt be removed from his position soon, but the Pollyannas in the Ministry will remain. Those responsible for stupid decisions need to be held accountable and sacked.

A clever Act

I feel Heather du Plessis-Allan needs to clarify her comment about the Act leader often being the smartest person in the room. The only time he is the smartest person in the room is when it’s a meeting of his Act colleagues.

Act’s tax policy would see the economy collapse quicker than you can say Liz Truss. Health and education funding would be decimated by reducing the top tax bracket to 28 per cent. Roger Douglas is right, it’s become a party for the rich.

Paying for promises

Can we please have election policies on how an incoming government is going to increase our country’s revenue other than fiddling with or increasing taxes.

There really is a shortage of anything to help our exports grow. And so the country’s dire financial situation will be pushing infrastructure promises, cycle ways, feel-good projects and the like further into the distance regardless of what may be promised by politicians.

As in previous elections. Policy announced is rarely policy delivered.

Dead tree danger

Driving around Auckland suburbs recently, mostly lost, looking for an actual bank rather than an ATM machine, I noticed many dead trees on berms. Many of these will probably burst back into life when spring arrives but many need to be removed. Healthy trees obviously have to be protected.

Does the council have an inventory of all its trees? Are they regularly checked by arborists? Overseas experience with runaway fires might alert us to the incendiary nature of dead and decaying timber.

Throwaway society

The Herald on Sunday article “Don’t replace it when you can repair it” sums up my motivation to be a dealer in “old things”, not just because of their design but because we too easily throw out items that could well be repaired (like “sewing on a button or fixing a seam”) .

This attitude is a major contributor to pollution and subsequently global warming. Retail therapy is a short fix and the satisfaction of repairing and reusing an item lasts a lot longer.

Spare the rod and ...

An adolescent is a person between the age of 10 to 19 and unfortunately that age group is where we see violence occurring and too many involved in crime.

Whilst it was right to ban corporal punishment, it is obvious by the lawlessness of too many adolescents that there hasn’t been a non-violent alternative to curb their attitude and actions. These miscreants need to understand there are real consequences to misbehaviour from childhood to when they become an adult..

Parents are the only people that can make this happen but perhaps we have been remiss in not supporting them as much as we should. Basically we cut off their method of discipline overnight and said it’s your responsibility. There are support systems but it is obvious more help is needed otherwise we wouldn’t have the problems we have today with youth.

Pull your black socks up

Fozzie called that an uppercut and Coles said it was a punch in the face. Armchair critics would say that was an outright body slam.

Pull your socks up fellas; we hope you are not going to make the Boks back-to-back World Cup winners this year, which would make it one more tournament win than the All Blacks.

A plan so cunning ...

Brilliant AB strategy to fool the rugby world with such a convincing pretence at ineptitude. They are now undisputed World Cup underdogs — so cunning! Everyone now completely off-guard — just where Foster wanted them to be!

Positive sport outcomes

Awakening to the news from London on Saturday morning, one would have thought Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny had both died. While I understand Kiwis are fickle supporters of the All Blacks, there are in fact two real issues of importance. First the repercussions of the red card and second the repercussions of the injured players. Everything else can be overcome within the heads of the team members.

I agree with the sentiment that it is far better that this happened now. I also would not be surprised to see the All Blacks coming out against France with a point to prove.

Have a little faith people. We can and should support canoeing, Formula 1 or, dare I say it, the Warriors. They all had positive outcomes today.

Covid’s collateral damage

Stephen Joyce is absolutely right: an inquiry into the Covid response needs to delve deep into the aftermath of our Covid policies. The catch-cry was “follow the science” but isolation and quarantine is not science — the principles have been followed at least since the plague.

What the science will tell us is how many deaths have occurred because of deferred scans, surgeries and treatments. The science will give us insight into the psychological damage across society and the economic hit to individuals, companies and the nation. We need to see the data. The media seem to have ignored the study out of John’s Hopkins University that concluded the collateral damage was much worse than the direct damage averted by lockdowns and mandates. That research had its critics but I hope it will be studied by the Commission.

Jet lag jeopardy

The Springbok defeat of the All Blacks at Twickenham was a train wreck waiting to happen with New Zealand’s rugby administrators totally to blame.

Why would anyone accept playing one of the toughest teams in the world after leaving New Zealand on August 18 only a week before the game? The effects of jet lag would barely have worn off.

It would appear that the Boks were already in the UK acclimatising, given that they played Wales on August 19 probably when the All Blacks were still in the air. It takes around 24 hours to fly to the UK and the time difference is around 12 hours.

Whether you are flying first class or economy the effect on the body takes its toll differently on individuals meaning that team members were not in sync with each other which is vital in a team game.

The Boks definitely had the advantage as they had settled in to the country and were ready to just step out of their hotel to drive to Twickenham. The All Blacks by comparison had barely stepped off the plane.

Astonishing donations

What an astonishing list of big donations to the National and Act parties, recently published by Bryce Edwards. Thousands, tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands of dollars given by businesses and individuals (named) obviously keen to see a change of government. What do they expect from their generosity?

Surely they are not trying to purchase future legislation that favours their interests and profit-making, such as deregulation in the wage, property, farming and immigration arenas.

They just want more competence and aspiration, in a new government of greater caucus talent (unproven) that hasn’t had to deal with “the headwinds”of a Trumpian world, M.bovis, a steady flow of 501s, a pandemic, a massacre, a European war, and extreme weather events — as referenced also by correspondent D. Holms. A new government that will back-burner the climate crisis until they finally realise it has become the foremost fiscal and survival issue, here in Aotearoa and across the planet.

