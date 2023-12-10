Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: ‘Super-city’ experiment in Auckland ‘a decade-long disaster’; nicotine addiction; and failing services

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A reader argues: "Auckland Council mirrors the pitfalls of corporations: it’s siloed, inward-focused, inefficient and lacks innovation". Photo / Alex Burton

A reader argues: "Auckland Council mirrors the pitfalls of corporations: it’s siloed, inward-focused, inefficient and lacks innovation". Photo / Alex Burton

The “super-city” political experiment in Auckland is a decade-long disaster. Despite being sold benefits of increased efficiency, productivity and effectiveness, the reality paints a different picture. This is the City of Snails. Rates have skyrocketed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand