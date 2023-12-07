Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Mike Hosking: With Parliament finally open, not everyone is thrilled with the new Government’s changes

Mike Hosking
By
4 mins to read
Focus Live: Question time from Parliament

OPINION

No matter how keen you are to fix the country, the machine of politics is not of the real world.

We have finally got Parliament open this week after the voting, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand