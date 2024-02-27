Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Stop talking, start doing on child poverty; gang laws aren’t a gimmick

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
'It’s unbearable to think of children going to bed hungry.' Photo / 123RF

'It’s unbearable to think of children going to bed hungry.' Photo / 123RF

Stop talking, start doing on poverty

There are many issues confronting New Zealanders that make daily life more challenging. Hospital waiting lists, a shortage of medical personnel, police understaffing and antiquated infrastructure all detrimentally affect

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand