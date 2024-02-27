'It’s unbearable to think of children going to bed hungry.' Photo / 123RF

Stop talking, start doing on poverty

There are many issues confronting New Zealanders that make daily life more challenging. Hospital waiting lists, a shortage of medical personnel, police understaffing and antiquated infrastructure all detrimentally affect our lives.

We tolerantly accept inflationary pressure, tighten our belts, and thank our lucky stars we live in a relatively safe country and enjoy a stable democracy. But the one thing we shouldn’t tolerate for one more minute of one more day is children living in poverty and material hardship (NZ Herald, Feb 27.)

Multiple studies show that children who grow up in poverty are more likely to experience poverty as adults and experience more adverse health outcomes, reduced educational attainment, and limited earnings and employment opportunities.

It’s unbearable to think of children going to bed hungry and if we’re serious about improving the future of Aotearoa, we must be serious about the future of our children. A start would be not to vilify beneficiaries and don’t link benefits to inflation through the CPI, instead of linking it to wages.

Potentially yet another blow to people already living on the edge by pushing them further into poverty and their children suffering even more. For how long have experts talked about cohesive wraparound services for our most vulnerable in society?

We know what needs to be done, so stop talking and start doing, and we may end up nearer Simon Wilson’s vision of being “the best country in the world to bring up children”.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Not in my name

I’m weary of hearing Government ministers claim they have a “mandate” when they announce yet another damaging, divisive, retrogressive policy.

These include their plan to imprison more of us and sanction more of us who receive benefits. They are determined to repeal legislation designed to protect and promote health (smokefree, Māori Health Authority) and workers’ rights (fair pay).

The National-led coalition won the party vote of only 40 per cent of registered voters. Now we see them passing legislation with urgency, bypassing the democratic process.

I didn’t vote for them and I want them to know that whatever they do, it is not in my name, nor in that of most other New Zealanders.

Andrea Dawe, Sandringham.

Laws aren’t a gimmick

A Herald headline asks whether the new legislation designed to tone down gang behaviour is a plan for gangs or just a gimmick.

Surely the former, in the same way that road rules are designed to slow down traffic, stop people using cellphones when they’re at the wheel, prevent drunks driving, etc.

Are these laws and many others 100 per cent effective? Of course not. Does that make them a gimmick? No, because they deter many.

With luck and in time the gang legislation may fulfil at least some of its intent.

Rae Roadley, Maungaturoto.

Speaker’s bluff?

Casey Costello appears to be avoiding interviews on smoking. Where there’s smoke there’s usually fire.

The PM gives retorts in Parliament’s question time that are totally obfuscatory when asked about information provided by Treasury on the potential costs of smoking. He just won’t answer.

The public deserve far better. When Christopher Luxon is cornered he usually rants off-piste, now he’s arrogant as well refusing to answer, backed to the hilt by the Speaker.

Question time should be renamed if you can’t get a straight answer. Three come to mind - Point of Order? Speaker’s Bluff? Casey’s Corner?

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

Holding pattern

Whatever happened to the days when large companies really did value you as a customer and your phone call?

When the phone was answered by a real person and not a recording telling you how important your call is to them and that all their lines are busy and they will be with you shortly.

The recording then advises you to go to their website and proceeds to play some terrible music you don’t want to hear. You have already gone to their website only to find out that the information you require is not there, hence the phone call.

The other day I tried to phone three different travel insurance companies and all of the above is what I experienced. Why do they need to lie? All their lines are not busy and if they are why not employ more staff to answer the phone.

Do these companies think we have all day to sit around listening to their terrible music and lies? They will never get my business being treated like this. I have run out of patience and had enough. Government departments are just as bad, if not worse.

John Crummey, Karaka Lakes.







