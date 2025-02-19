Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Statistics NZ boss Mark Sowden takes fall for inevitable data breach

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Government Statistician and Statistics NZ CEO Mark Sowden announced yesterday that he would step down at the end of his current term. Photo / Supplied

Government Statistician and Statistics NZ CEO Mark Sowden announced yesterday that he would step down at the end of his current term. Photo / Supplied

Letters to the Editor

Stats NZ boss takes fall for data breach

Has justice been truly served with the resignation of Chief Statistician Mark Sowden after an inquiry into the possible misuse of Census information at Manurewa Marae at the last election?

It was evident to outsiders that at a particular stage of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand