This may have been an unusual set of circumstances, but let us hope that lessons are learned – well beyond the public defenestration of the Chief Statistician.

Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Public sector cycle

No one would dispute that there is duplication across all sectors of the public sector, however the latest notion by Public Service Commissioner Brian Roche to dissolve departments because of inefficiencies is like a revolving door. We see this every political cycle; Labour bloats the system, National culls it. With this comes redundancy costs and CEOs being axed, only to then run another entity with the same incompetence.

The bare facts are that there are too many people doing the same thing and justifying it with questionable statistics that can’t be validated.

John Ford, Napier.

Recovery delayed

Why has it taken so long for the Reserve Bank to pass on a rate cut clearly signalled back in November? It’s hard not to conclude that the great New Zealand holiday shutdown and the RBNZ’s rigid meeting schedule take precedence over what is happening in the New Zealand economy and the outside world.

As a result, they have delayed the potential economic stimulus from lower interest rates by three months, which could have gone a long way towards changing the current “Survive in ’25” mentality into some sorely needed confidence and positivity.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Point.

False prophet

How poignant and brave correspondent Daniel Gada’s letter was (February 18). He’s quite right – how much longer do we have to put up with Brian Tamaki’s poisonous rhetoric? I, probably like many others, have been a Christian all my life and while we don’t have a monopoly on moral and ethical values, I don’t believe Christ, Allah, or Buddha espoused intolerance and abhorrence of people who didn’t conform to a rigid ideology.

It’s long past due that Destiny Church had its tax-free status revoked, and Brian Tamaki is seen for the false prophet he is. We can only hope that his younger congregation learn to think for themselves and reject everything he stands for.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Ukraine risks

A few points to be considered before we dispatch “peacekeepers” to Ukraine.

1) An official peacekeeping force must be authorised by the UN Security Council; 2) Russia has veto power in the Security Council; 3) Any unofficial peacekeeping force such as that which Britain and France seem prepared to send will be considered by Russia to be a hostile force and will be severely dealt with; 4) The numbers of “peacekeepers” proposed has increased from 40,000 to Zelensky’s latest bid for 200,000. That is actually an invading army and Russia has given notice that it will be treated as such; 5) Russia has the economic clout, weapons, logistics and battle-hardened troops, none of which Europe has, let alone New Zealand; 6) The US has stated plainly that a European force will not be covered by Article 5 of the Nato charter.

Gary Kendall, Rothesay Bay.

Holiday penalty

After consulting with three families in three different countries around the world, we booked our first family holiday in 13 years – actually, the first ever.

Conscious of schools not wanting children taken out of school, we booked flights to Rarotonga in the school holidays. Air NZ, nine adults at $2080 return each (one a child, 13 years old), the three primary school-aged children were $1965 each.

Coincidentally, some friends and I have booked the same flight exactly a month earlier at a cost of $716.20 each. So school holidays are $1363.80 per person dearer. Next family holiday, if ever, will be outside school holidays. Sorry New Zealand education department!

Lesley Tucker, Ōrewa.

Relocation model

Kumeū could look to the town of Grantham, in Southern Queensland, for a blueprint on how to move a whole town. After major flooding in 2011, the mayor spearheaded a relocation plan away from the floodplain and residents were moving into their new homes a mere 11 months later. The project has been lauded internationally for both the speed and cost of the relocation.

Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.