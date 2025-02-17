Water rises in Kumeu after the region was battered with heavy rain in 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The report will be presented at a public meeting in Kumeū tonight, chaired by Rodney councillor Greg Sayers.

The report has outlined a history of flooding in Kumeū-Huapai stretching back to 1926 when the Kumeū Post Office flooded to a depth of 1.2m. Since then there have been five notable floods, and more recently floods in August 2021 and two floods in 2023.

“The Kumeū-Huapai community has been significantly impacted by the trauma of repeated flood events … understandably, the community is concerned and is looking for answers and some certainty for the future,” the report said.

Sayers said there is no alternative now but to look at a managed retreat, relocate the town centre to an appropriate location, and the council not to consent buildings in flood zones.

“We could be looking at decades [to relocate the township] but a decision should be made sooner rather than later.

Rodney councillor Greg Sayers.

“I feel sorry for people who cannot get insurance and tenants. Financial and mental health issues are taking a toll on people,” he said.

Wishart said if Healthy Waters believes capital works to protect the township are not viable, plans to move to non-flooding land must begin now.

He said there are about 100 businesses on the flood plain where the 2021 and 2023 floods peaked at 800mm, with higher levels closer to the Kumeū River.

“Business owners in Kumeū are resilient, but if repeated flooding events occur, this will weaken the viability of most businesses over time, so they will need viable, well-planned commercial areas to move to.

“Central Kumeū’s residential area has been raised to tolerate up to about 250-300mm flood events and they have an advantage over all the businesses at the original ground level,” he said.

Flooding in Kumeu. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wishart said an earlier Kumeū-Huapai Centre Plan that envisaged commercial and residential properties looking more to the river was deeply flawed and would have required raising the town by several metres.

Planner Pete Sinton is a member of Future Kumeū, a group of local businesses and residents, who have gone to the Environment Court to oppose a rapid transit corridor through the town.

Future Kumeū has proposed a concept plan shifting the town centre to higher ground further north of Huapai on State Highway 16 where about 6500 homes and 20,000 new residents are proposed.

Sinton said the Healthy Waters report is a “tipping point” and gives Future Kumeū all the ammunition to prove its case to move commercial and industrial businesses to a flood-free area.

“There has to be a long-term solution that is flood-free and allows for growth,” he said.

There are no estimates yet for what the proposal could cost.

The Herald is seeking comment from the council.

