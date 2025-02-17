Local leaders want Kumeū relocated after a report found no viable flood solutions.
The only potential solution, a $163 million dam, posed significant risks if it failed.
Councillor Greg Sayers advocates for a managed retreat and relocating the town centre.
Local leaders want the township of Kumeū in northwest Auckland relocated after a council report found no viable solution to the town’s long history of flooding.
“There is no cavalry coming to save the town,” said Rodney Local Board member Guy Wishart, who lost his Kumeū home to the 2023 floods and moved to Helensville.
He is referring to a report by the council’s stormwater division, Healthy Waters, which looked at flood risk solutions last year and concluded there is no viable or cost-effective solution for Kumeū-Huapai.
The only potentially viable solution was a $163 million large dam upstream from the township, which, if it failed, “would have catastrophic impacts” causing significant damage and risk to life.
The report will be presented at a public meeting in Kumeū tonight, chaired by Rodney councillor Greg Sayers.
The report has outlined a history of flooding in Kumeū-Huapai stretching back to 1926 when the Kumeū Post Office flooded to a depth of 1.2m. Since then there have been five notable floods, and more recently floods in August 2021 and two floods in 2023.
“The Kumeū-Huapai community has been significantly impacted by the trauma of repeated flood events … understandably, the community is concerned and is looking for answers and some certainty for the future,” the report said.
Sayers said there is no alternative now but to look at a managed retreat, relocate the town centre to an appropriate location, and the council not to consent buildings in flood zones.
“Business owners in Kumeū are resilient, but if repeated flooding events occur, this will weaken the viability of most businesses over time, so they will need viable, well-planned commercial areas to move to.
“Central Kumeū’s residential area has been raised to tolerate up to about 250-300mm flood events and they have an advantage over all the businesses at the original ground level,” he said.
Wishart said an earlier Kumeū-Huapai Centre Plan that envisaged commercial and residential properties looking more to the river was deeply flawed and would have required raising the town by several metres.
Planner Pete Sinton is a member of Future Kumeū, a group of local businesses and residents, who have gone to the Environment Court to oppose a rapid transit corridor through the town.
Future Kumeū has proposed a concept plan shifting the town centre to higher ground further north of Huapai on State Highway 16 where about 6500 homes and 20,000 new residents are proposed.
Sinton said the Healthy Waters report is a “tipping point” and gives Future Kumeū all the ammunition to prove its case to move commercial and industrial businesses to a flood-free area.