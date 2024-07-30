Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Sick state of our health system; apologies for abuse are easy - but what happens next?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
'It is disappointing to witness the shenanigans in the health system'.

'It is disappointing to witness the shenanigans in the health system'.


Sick state of our health system

I am dismayed, as a recently retired GP, witnessing the mess that is going on with health.

Recently we had the spectacle of Associate Minister of Health

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand