Staff shortages at Rotorua Hospital are so dire that patients are being sent back to the emergency department from other wards, according to the junior doctors’ union.
Health New Zealand has now promised to consult with staff over its controversial plan for ED specialists from Rotorua to cover Taupō ED, which is short five doctors - but staff remain sceptical that management can find a solution.
One senior Rotorua doctor said even before being asked to fill the holes in Taupō's rosters, the ED team was already dangerously understaffed.
The clinician - who RNZ has agreed not to name - said it was a blow when hospital bosses declined their request earlier this year to recruit another two senior doctors.
“This was a small ask - it was not bringing us up to staffing levels at comparable sized EDs, or anywhere near the recommended staffing levels as cited by the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine ‘minimum safe medical staffing for EDs’.
“To have that business case declined was disappointing to say the least.
“Then the bombshell yesterday that we are now expected to spread our already stretched workforce to cover Taupō ED. "
“The two EDs in Rotorua and Taupō already work closely together, but we both need doctors.
“If we’re not resourced properly, we’re not going to meet the Government’s new six-hour target [for ED wait times].
“And that’s what really worries me.
“We all want to give the best care we can to patients coming through the door and making sure they’re safe and not in pain and not waiting huge times. And it really frustrates us that we can’t do that.”
Taupō mayor David Trewavas said he was reassured by Te Whatu Ora management there would be no loss of service at the ED.
“They’re five doctors short and they’re desperately trying to fill them. Some of the doctors might have to travel to fill in in the meantime.