She will be a worthy successor to Dame Valerie Adams. New Zealand and especially her whānau will be proud of her.

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Training parents

We often talk about the importance of avoiding the “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff” scenario – in reality, the issue of the regular loss of a young child at the suspected hands of a close family member remains unresolved.

Family planning advice and support is readily available for those first or second-time parents, whether they seek it or not. What can we do as a community when we encounter a family who are less fortunate regarding their possession of natural parenting skills?

Perhaps it is time central government pass a law that, when two adults who are on the brink of becoming parents/caregivers for another human being, they are required to attend a robust training course to fully comprehend the reality of becoming around-the-clock guardians.

This could include recognising the telltale signs of when to feed, clear wind, change nappies and what to do when teething occurs, on repeat, time and time again, morning, noon and night on dual and solo control with minimal rest or sleep.

This would essentially allow them time to understand the commitment they must make and the importance of maintaining composed control while fatigued, as well as the absolute importance of avoiding psychoactive substances, whether it be alcohol or other forms of drugs, when times are tough – and more importantly to know to ask for help when difficult occasions arise.

We owe it to our communities to be more proactive with preparing young adults to be more capable parents.

Paul Zwart, Point England.

Electricity situation

The clear and present danger is that the lakes will run dry before it rains. If that happens, we will lose about 15% of our energy generation [capability] and rotating blackouts will be unavoidable.

When we were in a similar situation in 1992, effective action was being taken long before the lakes reached the level they are at now. At the very least the Government should be arranging for Methanex gas to be used for power generation, for Huntly to run at full power day and night (assuming it has got enough coal) and calling upon everyone to do their bit by using less electricity whenever they can.

How we manage this risk and how we avoid a similar situation next year is what the debate should be about. Worrying about who is or is not profiteering can wait.

Bryan Leyland, Point Chevalier.

Auckland’s anger

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has been reported as saying Auckland Transport “must be the most loathed organisation in council” (NZ Herald, August 9). He goes on to say, “We ask for information and don’t get it.” He is not the only one frustrated with Auckland Transport.

Road rage is taking on a whole new dimension. Auckland Transport on the one hand can’t keep the trains running, and on the other are running empty buses all over large parts of Auckland. On top of that, they are spending tens of millions of dollars on cycleways that are never used and pedestrian crossings with lots of cameras and lights but no pedestrians.

This ideologically driven obsession to get people out of their cars and on to public transport could be possible if only they could provide an efficient public transport system. This obsession, for instance, overlooks the need for tradies to get to their places of work each day.

And it would help if Auckland Transport allowed registered taxis to use empty bus lanes, especially on the Northern Busway.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Nothing special

In their loss to Argentina, the All Blacks looked and played like a group of individuals. There was no cohesion and seemingly no game plan.

The Springboks’ attack coach Tony Brown’s “special plays” were evident in their win over the Wallabies; likewise in Argentina’s attack against the All Blacks. Why does the All Blacks attack coach Leon MacDonald not seem to have any special plays?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Lauding Lydia

With the country so out of sorts, can I ask the PM to immediately seek the King’s permission to confer a damehood on Lydia Ko?

Richly deserved for Ko and [would serve as] a much-needed boost to our national psyche.

Rob Harris, Masterton.