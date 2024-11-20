I can’t lead a hīkoi, I can barely walk
On the eve of going for surgery for a total hip replacement, I am reflecting on the promises from Dr Shane Reti and his Government regarding health services for seniors.
My situation would match hundreds in NZ at this time, needing hip and knee surgery. While in the Emergency Department in hospital, the fantastic doctor apologised for the situation, that it would take 300 days to be seen in the public system – and then he could not say when or if even I would ever have surgery.
My situation deteriorated, I can barely walk very far. My only option was to seek a private hip replacement. This makes me so mad, I paid my tax for over 60 years, I served my community, and I was given a QSO for service to my community. But still, Dr Reti is prepared to leave the hundreds of seniors waiting in pain for their replacement surgery.
I would lead a hīkoi, if I could, of those waiting for surgery, but sadly we would not make it, so many are now unable to leave their homes, but this is okay with Dr Reti. He wants us to pay for our surgery privately, that’s his nasty little plan.
It is a sad state of affairs when those who have given so much in the past to their country now lie in their homes in pain waiting, waiting and waiting.
One is graded when requiring replacement surgery, I was graded a two, as was my friend Aaron, who is also waiting 300 days. My GP asked that I be graded a one, but was curtly advised that at present there was no reprioritisation, no discussion, no debate, not even being seen by anyone, the answer was no.
There seems to be something unfair when people have accidents or go and get drunk and have a motorbike accident and they can all get ACC-funded replacements, no problems. ACC is awash with
money, surely you can reprioritise some of that money and get your endless waiting lists of seniors under control.
Heather Tanguay, Glen Eden.
Abolish CCOs
Well done Mayor Brown. It is a relief for ratepayers that in your third year in office, you are seeking abolition or at least major reform of CCOs, except Watercare.