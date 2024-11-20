Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Senior citizens deserve better healthcare; abolish Auckland’s council-controlled organisations

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
'It is a sad state of affairs when those who have given so much in the past to their country now lie in their homes in pain waiting, waiting and waiting.'

'It is a sad state of affairs when those who have given so much in the past to their country now lie in their homes in pain waiting, waiting and waiting.'

I can’t lead a hīkoi, I can barely walk

On the eve of going for surgery for a total hip replacement, I am reflecting on the promises from Dr Shane Reti and his Government regarding health services for seniors.


My situation would match hundreds in NZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand