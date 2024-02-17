Letters: Red tape strangling NZ; truancy fines work; end of Eden Park

Health and safety and in particular traffic management have become substantial and costly growth industries, a reader says. Photo / Alex Burton

Letter of the week

Red tape is strangling us all

Thank you Paula Bennett (HoS, Feb 11) for highlighting that our traditional ingenuity and resourcefulness is being stifled by regulation.

We have created for ourselves a world that is obsessed with liability. Nobody wants to risk being blamed for anything that may go awry.

While the welfare and care for our people is a worthy goal, health and safety has become an onerous beast that dominates boardrooms, workplaces and all manner of activity.

Health and safety plans, risk mitigation, hazard identification etc have all grown in complexity and add an increasing burden of cost to society and the economy.

Health and safety and in particular traffic management have become substantial and costly growth industries whose function is often widely disproportionate to the task at hand.

As Paula points out “you can’t legislate for stupidity”.

Over-regulation is squeezing the life out of our once-renowned common sense and innovation.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Stoking cultural war

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll, even though skewered right, shows David Seymour is already outfoxing the Prime Minister.

Allowing Act’s Treaty Principles Bill a first reading is all Seymour needs. This is about stoking cultural war and dividing us into antagonistic camps. He will just keep pushing this button to peel more and more people from the tolerant centre.

Christopher Luxon can protest all he wants that it won’t go any further; once the floodgates are open, it’ll be very difficult to shut them again.

Just like how Donald Trump enflamed divisive racial attitudes to his advantage, Seymour is playing to a resentful and worried largely white base. Loud angry voices against diluting the Treaty principles from Māori only play into this divisive strategy.

Luxon will have to come on board once the bill receives enough loud conservative support, which it will.

I fear for the relative social cohesion we have enjoyed so far. Just look at American politics if you want to see where Seymour is taking us.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland CBD.

Communication 101

It is hard to fathom how both Auckland Transport and KiwiRail management could play their cards so badly with these hot weather train issues in Auckland.

Communication 101 tells us to front-foot issues, provide clear explanations as soon as possible and take responsibility. None of that has happened.

It would have been abundantly clear to both organisations that incomplete remediation work on the railway infrastructure could present a hazard if we reached certain temperatures. That should have been enough to trigger a joint statement warning the Auckland public of the possibility of delays and consequences.

Forewarned is forearmed and the fiasco that we are seeing could have been largely avoided.

Instead, we have seen a trickle of information and sensational headlines that have not helped. The lack of reliable reports has led to confusion and speculation – all of which is unhelpful. To add further insult, the initial statements blamed the other partner.

Come on team, let’s get professional about this and work together.

Nick Rowe, Greenlane.

Truancy fines work

Years ago I was a young teacher at a rural north Waikato school.

Although most of the children came in the school bus and were present, one Year 9 boy was consistently absent with the excuse he was “sick”, but the other students insisted that there was nothing wrong with him as they had encountered him, fishing in the weekend, with his grandma.

Our principal would have none of this and sent out the required paperwork which led to a prosecution for non-school attendance and a fine.

Maybe some people today would claim that the boy was learning Māori customs with the kuia and had no need of further schooling, but the boy attended after the fine and I was interested to meet him again when I was presenting at the Unitary Plan hearings.

He was the chair of a powerful iwi and one of the advisers to Auckland Council for the Unitary Plan.

Fines do work, so don’t rubbish David Seymour on this one.

Gayleen Mackereth, Howick.

End of Eden

I love the look of the new proposed Quay Park stadium - the design incorporates retail to the green spaces, with native flora used in the landscaping, while inside the stadium the spectators are close to the action which will allow for a proper fan experience.

The arena is close to transportation links, bars, accommodation and restaurants. This project has a unique New Zealand feel to it. What a great way to showcase Auckland nationally and to the world. This is easily the best design to date in the Auckland stadium debate.

I believe this project should be the frontrunner, especially if there is minimal contribution from the taxpayer or ratepayer.

People may say now is not the time to do this. Well, when is the time to do this? There is always something going on.

We have had at least 15 years of Auckland stadium debates, why wasn’t it sorted in 2006, 2016 or 2018? As a country we can’t keep sitting on the fence with these ideas whether it be stadia or other infrastructure projects, we can’t keep thinking of the what ifs.

There is no better time than the present. Eden Park has had its day, it is time for something ambitious, inspiring and new for Auckland and our country.

Tristan Cullen, Wānaka.

Hail to the Chiefs

As a rugby fan I found your editorial on “Bid for NRL shows up union” interesting (HoS, Feb 11). However, I feel you missed out on some important issues.

Firstly the Warriors have at least one big advantage over union and that is they are the only NZ league team in the Australian competition. So all league supporters support them, especially after their great year last year.

If you introduce another team loyalties get divided and the player pool gets spread. You spoke of the rivalry between NZ rugby union teams and gave examples of the Auckland/Blues vs Canterbury/Crusaders, stating that it had dropped off.

However, you failed to mention the Chiefs, who topped the pool games last season. They hosted the final in front of a packed-out stadium, narrowly going down to the Crusaders.

In recent years the Crusaders have lost to the Chiefs both in Christchurch and Hamilton on a number of occasions. By omitting the Chiefs in the editorial I’m sure it will fire up Chiefs fans, so thanks.

Bruce Turner, Cambridge.

Benefit changes

Social Development Minister Louise Upston definitely needs to make major changes to the Jobseeker benefit.

I imagine that the children of these beneficiaries will actually feature in the most neglected group in the country.

In Australia the government provided a cashless debit card (CDC) for obstinate cases, this was adjudged a success but was dropped by Labor as being politically incorrect.

Most people suspect that lobbying by the liquor, tobacco and gambling industries may have a lot to do with this.

A CDC would work well in NZ and prevent improvident beneficiaries spending money on drugs, alcohol, tobacco and gambling. This would be a great thing for their children.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Just hop on the bus

Correspondent John Roberts (HoS, Feb 11) writes complaining of a 50-minute trip at 9am from Remuera to New Lynn.

Of course, he could have caught a bus on Remuera Rd then got onto a train to New Lynn. Estimated total trip time 40-45 minutes.

Rather than fuming at busways and traffic lights he could have had a leisurely trip reading the newspaper, perhaps even with a cup of coffee.

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.



