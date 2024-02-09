Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Auckland stadium development: Downtown plans revealed for precinct at Quay Park

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
Auckland downtown stadium plans revealed. Video / Te Tōangaroa

The consortium behind a proposed new stadium precinct in Auckland’s Quay Park believes the development will provide transformation “on a global scale” for the city.

The detailed plans - unveiled for the first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport