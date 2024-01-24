Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Red Sea deployment naivety; dying with dignity; disconnect from social media

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins, announces NZ's deployment to the Red Sea. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins, announces NZ's deployment to the Red Sea. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Red Sea naivety by the PM

New Zealand has always taken a considered approach when it comes to global warfare and we don’t necessarily align ourselves with US interventions when requested to.

Previous NZ prime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand