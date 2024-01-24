Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins, announces NZ's deployment to the Red Sea. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Red Sea naivety by the PM

New Zealand has always taken a considered approach when it comes to global warfare and we don’t necessarily align ourselves with US interventions when requested to.

Previous NZ prime ministers and politicians have noted there is often a self-serving agenda and questions need to be asked.

Our deployment, albeit small, will be noted as lending support to the US-led campaign that other countries are steering clear of. Our prime minister’s lack of experience shows. If Christopher Luxon and his team view our intervention as only being about keeping trade routes open, this short-sighted approach really does show that they need to be schooled in history and global politics. How naive.

Alison Redfern-Daly, Titirangi.

Chaotic coalition

Foreign Minister Winston Peters did not look particularly overjoyed at Christopher Luxon’s announcement of the NZDF deployment to the Red Sea – and rightly so.

Having taken a position in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza, this questionable move suddenly eliminates us as having a potential peacekeeping role in any future negotiations around this conflict.

Another blow to our international credibility at the hands of this chaotic coalition.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

Dying with dignity

How cruel, not to mention plain illogical, that a person who wants to die is not allowed to.

We put animals down because it’s the humane thing to do, yet, as Nicole Martin says, we don’t show the same compassion for humans.

Who are any of us to tell a person who wants to end their pain they must continue to suffer?

If I ever find myself in Nicole’s position, I will leave this country with its archaic rules and go somewhere that will help me die in dignity.

W Nelson, Kohimarama.

Treaty consultation

It is curious David Seymour is constantly accused of not consulting on Treaty principles.

Seymour wants a referendum on the subject - the broadest and most inclusive form of consultation possible. How else will all Kiwis have their say?

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Raised tempers

A stop must be put on raised crossings in Auckland until a proper audit is done on the costings and construction.

We have one in Devonport which is going into its fourth week of construction and causing severe traffic disruption.

How can it take four weeks to dig up a small section of road and re-lay it in concrete at a ridiculous cost of $400,000? This is a rort.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Sting cyclists too

Given the protean spread of cycleways, is it unreasonable to ask why cyclists are not subject to road user charges? They appear to have not only exclusive use of at least 25 per cent of Auckland’s road network, but regularly obstruct traffic on the main thoroughfares since the kerbing renders the cycle lanes too dangerous to use at speed.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Clamping to combat thefts

Most property insurance policies have risen 20 per cent or more in the past year, including car insurance.

With this in mind, car insurance companies could supply a steering wheel lock to all their customers who do not park in a locked garage overnight.

They cost only $10 per unit when purchased in bulk. Said companies can advise clients that if their vehicle is stolen while not in a locked garage and they’re not using the provided steering wheel lock, then only 60 per cent of the insured value will be paid out if the car is stolen.

Warren Prouse, Papakura.

Disconnect social media

With the recent blatant example of extreme online bullying behaviour directed at a prominent MP, two simple words immediately spring to mind: Social media.

The ever-growing number of cases of serious mental distress - in both the very young and the more mature - caused by the poison that is social media can so easily be remedied by simply pulling the plug and making that important disconnect.

It could be the best decision one could ever make, especially for those who seem to be perpetual victims of this ever-metastasising societal problem.

Does anyone really need those highly addictive toxic avenues of communication? I think not.

Peter Cook, Lynfield.

Best beach overlooked

The best beach should have ample parking and grass areas offering uncluttered picnic space, even during peak holiday periods, and offer shelter from the sun via trees (preferably pōhutukawa or other natives) and have a minimum distance between low and high tides so that it is picturesque at all times.

It should have at least one or two high-quality cafes handy and clean, as white and unspoiled sand and adequate recycling bins as the council can afford, and to add icing to the cake, one or even two jetties jutting out into the ocean for children to jump off, or for grown-ups to stroll along or fish off.

Maraetai Beach has all of that - the only question remaining, then, is why has it been overlooked?

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Making a meal

Modern parenting is already exhausting, overwhelming and expensive, and now we are told that if our treasured offspring refuse a meal that has been many hours in the making, we are “not to comment on what they have or haven’t eaten”.

Give me strength.

Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.