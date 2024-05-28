Letters: Pseudoephedrine fears for pharmacies, elderly migrants suffering in silence

Pharmacists could expect to see more ram raids due to the reversal of the ban on selling pseudoephedrine prodtcs. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Pseudo safety and pharmacies

I am glad I am retired from pharmacy.

Before the Government effectively banned pseudoephedrine, I was subject to threats from very heavy people demanding the product, the manufacturers threatening legal action if we did not stock pseudoephedrine, and the law threatening legal action if we sold to people who did not need the product, no matter how threatening.

I was burgled probably six times before I refused to stock these products. To keep stock of these products, one would need to purchase a new safe, install cameras and be prepared to put up with lots of call-outs for alarms.

The actions of the manufacturers, threatening pharmacies with prosecution for failing to provide “necessary” medications, should indicate to people how totally unscrupulous “Big Pharma” is and what lengths they will go to get money, not just against Pharmac.

I anticipate a huge increase in ram raids and armed hold-ups, but at least the drug companies will win.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Suffering in silence

Elderly migrants suffering abuse, by Lincoln Tan (NZ Herald, May 27) on the plight of many Asian seniors was heartbreaking.

It is hard to imagine what it must be like to be elderly, and having left your home country to live with family in New Zealand only to find you are abused by them.

Not wanting to complain or go to the police, and in many cases speaking little English, the abuse is suffered in silence.

Jeet Suchdev, a community worker who helps Indian victims of elder abuse said: “Elder abuse is an epidemic that is widespread and rampant, but so hidden that the real level of abuse may never be known.”

A sad indictment that their life in New Zealand has come to this.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Policing gangs

I do hope the police hierarchy at least glances each week at Dr Jarrod Gilbert’s sensible recommendations regarding gang behaviour (NZ Herald, May 27).

His proposals are well-researched and his background knowledge unquestionable. His suggestion the proposed National Gang Unit targets the problematic gang when they cross the line is another sensible suggestion, as is allowing some leeway when improvement is noted.

The message has been sent and passed into the hands of the gangs. The choice becomes theirs. It is a strategy many teachers use successfully within classrooms.

Misbehave, and known and accepted consequences follow. Show expected behaviour and enjoy privileges. Used well it is effective, making it also a pleasant, safe working environment.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Sparing the rod

When one was a youngster, the thought of a smack from one’s father was enough to deter one from stepping out of line.

In 2007, this became a criminal offence and 17 years later we are paying for that decision. It hasn’t stopped the bashing of young children by some parents or caregivers.

Teachers and parents are at their wits’ end trying to manage out of control kids. The police are dealing daily with criminal offences by children some not even 10 years old.

The common use of knives is a very strong indication that the law needs urgent change in that direction. Shopkeepers spend their nights awake worrying about the next robbery and staff in supermarkets continue to be harassed and physically abused.

When there are few consequences from unacceptable actions, the offence will be repeated and the offender likely to increase the range of their activities. Physical punishment may not be the answer but its removal has left a hole that has not been filled. We need some real direction to stop this cancer in our society.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Two Winstons

I might be mellowing in my advancing years (my husband refutes this), but despite that I must commend Winston Peters for his swift action in bringing Kiwis home who were stranded In Noumea.

Winston’s many years of parliamentary experience is being utilised in his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, to the benefit of those New Zealanders who found themselves in a terrifying situation.

However, I find it bewildering that there appear to be two Winstons: the wise, intelligent elder statesman who represents New Zealand skilfully on the world stage, but who domestically takes great delight in eviscerating anyone who dares challenge some of his NZ First policies, which have a whiff of Trump-style rhetoric.

Whilst I appreciate his experience in international diplomacy, it may greatly benefit the coalition if Peters were to develop the valuable skill of respectful dialogue and debate without attacking people who disagree with him.

It’s doubtful we’ll follow the American practice of retaining politicians until they’re using a walking frame, so it could be a fitting legacy for Winston to develop a more considered style of communication, as this may be his last term in Parliament.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.