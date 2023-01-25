Letters: Progress for women, misogyny, inequality, co-governance, and National Party donations

Nancy McShane as Kate Sheppard on a misty Christchurch morning during filming of a new documentary on the suffrage movement for Europe's ARTE channel. Photo / Corinne Sullivan, File

Where art thou, progress?

Kate Sheppard and the woman’s suffrage movement fought to make New Zealand the first country to let women vote. New Zealand has now had three women Prime Ministers who have done their best in what is not an easy job. I do wonder what Kate Sheppard and her fellow suffragettes would think of the disgraceful treatment of the latest woman to be Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. Many blame her and her party for what they consider to be ills that are so awful in this country that no one else in the world could bear. I suggest time in Iran and North Korea would quickly dispel that perception. The reality is that the issues that New Zealand faces such as housing, health underspend, infrastructure deficit, etc. have been years in the making and under the watch of governments from both sides of the fence. The current Government is only trying to address some of these issues and, whilst not perfect and no one likes change, they are trying. As they say, insanity is defined as doing the same thing and expecting a different result which is what I suspect all the naysayers want.

Jeremy King, Taupō.

Defining misogyny

Ted Partridge (NZ Herald, January 23) is right when he says that “at least 50 per cent of those criticising Jacinda Ardern on social media are women”. He also asks what is misogyny. I think the aggressive personal attacks on Jacinda by these women prove the adage that misogyny is men hating women even more than they hate each other.

Diane Anderson, Sunnynook.

Ingrained prejudice

Misogyny, the word of the week, is defined as “dislike of, contempt for, or ingrained prejudice against women”. Misogyny has been blamed (at least in part) for driving our Prime Minister to quit. I wish there was a word to describe the ingrained prejudice against and mistrust of the wealthy. If you think Jacinda Ardern had it hard, how do you think Christopher Luxon feels? He has worked hard, paid his taxes, and gotten ahead through his own efforts and abilities. Yet the media, cartoonists, the general public, and anyone who is less well-off vilify him. It is not because he is a crook. It is simply because he is wealthy. Is that not “misogyny” in another form? In this election year, we should all actively try to put aside our prejudices and judge people based on their integrity and intent.

Eric Wolters, Tauranga.

Enabling abusers

The abuse and threats levelled at Jacinda Ardern are abhorrent, unjustified, and totally unacceptable. What concerns me even more, however, is that, in resigning for whatever reason, the Prime Minister will have made those responsible believe that it was really due to their actions and be encouraged to continue their mentally warped behaviour. Equally concerning is that, as is being demonstrated in America, such action is politically, highly dangerous.

Gerald Payman, My Albert.

Growing inequity

The cost of living “crisis” would not be such a major issue today if it were not for the very significant inequality within our society. This inequality has been steadily growing since the introduction of neoliberal economics in the 1980s under the then Labour Minister of Finance Roger Douglas (who later formed the Act Party). This was further entrenched by the National Government in the 1990s. The current Government has started trying to reverse this trend with measures such as increasing the minimum wage, raising benefits and introducing the Fair Pay agreement. Unfortunately, the National Party is talking of stalling or reversing these measures. What kind of society do we want in the future?

Karla Rix-Trott, Raglan.

In our time

Brent Marshall describes Crown-Māori co-governance as undemocratic (NZ Herald, January 24) because it gives “16 per cent of our population a say in controlling the country’s assets”. If this was day one of a brand-new society in a brand-new place, I would want one-person-one-vote to be the foundational principle. However, that is not our situation. A society is no more free of its past than an individual is; and, if the past includes trauma, its relevance to the present is even greater. Whether or not Pākehā become bi-lingual by learning te reo Māori, or wear hair-shirts for penance, it is vitally important that we explore the past, if only to ensure that our view of the present is informed and realistic. And it is probably better that all Kiwis do this together.

Gavan O’Farrell, Lower Hutt.

National spending

A figure in Simon Wilson’s column “Chippy v the donors” (NZ Herald, January 23) contained a figure so stark it bears repeating. Over five years the last National Government spent $781 million on our ageing health infrastructure. In the same time frame, the Labour Government has allocated $5.8 billion. Isn’t that always the way? Labour gives us meaningful change and tackles the big issues, even if imperfectly. Our social security system, state housing, Kiwisaver (after National under prime minister Rob Muldoon jettisoned a decade’s earlier scheme that would have made us the envy of the world), and raising the minimum wage. Now they’re trying to improve our water infrastructure as more and more rivers and streams become polluted and raw sewage still flows into harbours after heavy rain events. Instead, reforms that will save all ratepayers hugely, in the long run, are seized upon by tin-pot mayors who think it’s popular to use parochial arguments to oppose reforms. And cheering them on are National and the sideshow Act. National? They like occupying the crease. Can anyone point to New Zealand’s history and highlight similar achievements?

Ron Jackson, Greenlane.

Wacky racers

Today on a road trip into Auckland city, I witnessed insanity. A driver going well over the speed limit to get to his funeral. Another driver weaving in and out of traffic to get one car ahead. To his funeral too, no doubt. A driver in Don Buck Rd, crossing into oncoming traffic to get ahead of a few cars following the rules. Not only crossing into oncoming traffic but going the wrong way around two traffic islands to do so. Madness. Until the government and police start coming down heavily on bad driving practices they haven’t a hope of reducing accidents or road deaths. Bad roads are not the issue. Selfish and insane driving is.

Bob Jessopp, Massey.

Drivers who fail to adhere to simple road rules and conditions are a liability to themselves and everyone else. Photo / Tania Whyte, File

Fallen heroes

A few days ago, I watched as a large oak fronting a property at the bottom of Salisbury Rd was cut to the ground. It was one of five planted over a century ago by a local fruit grower, when Birkdale was a reputed horticulture suburb. The arborist told me that the tree was perfectly healthy and they hated to even top large trees such as that one. A number of local residents have told me how sad (or angry) they are that the property owner had the tree cut down. Eligibility for Auckland Council’s notable trees list is ridiculously narrow. But, it was the Government of John Key that removed protections for mature trees. That this Labour Government, which has a leader of the Green Party as Climate Change Minister and Associate Environment Minister, has still not reinstated protections remains a huge disappointment to many. We cannot just point the finger at farmers or think we can cycle our way to climate change solutions. The natural environment, and trees that live longer than any of us (as well as being important hosts for bird and insect life), have an important role to play.

Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

Port connection

Shane Vuletich is quoted (NZ Herald, January 24) as saying the port location is constrained on all sides and surrounded by activity that’s not consistent with the efficient movement of freight. First came the port (by way of sailing ships then steamers), and Commercial Bay and Auckland City developed around the port activity. The city followed the port, the port did not follow the city. The commerce of this town owes its very existence to the port. The surrounds are now “prime” because the port made it so. Previous councils’ short-sightedness left a motorway at the bottom of Grafton Gully disconnected from the port terminals with no flyover or tunnel for direct trucking access, instead with absurd intersections along Beach Rd and The Strand. $500m put into an access tunnel would do a lot more for transport efficiency than moving the entire port operation to a far-off location. The reason that it has taken 22 reports and no action to move, is because it still doesn’t make sense to move. Instead of claiming the port is ugly or it is a waste of valuable land, embrace the fact that there is actually something contributing to the local economy, and hold on to it. Otherwise, it is all Tauranga’s and Tauriko Valley to claim. Along with an absolute blight on the green miles for the eco-warriors.

Ken Milne, Parnell.

Off the rails

It is encouraging to read Mayor Wayne Brown’s view (NZ Herald, January 25) that the case for light rail is lighter than ever. After a huge spend on consultancy fees, the Government has failed to demonstrate there is a business case to justify it. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins needs to take it off Labour’s agenda now for the sake of his own credibility. On the other hand, Mayor Brown’s brief comment on Auckland’s port is not encouraging and is unsettling when his agenda is to close it down. His focus on medium-term job security and setting clear dates and milestones regarding freight and supply chain strategy involving central and local government and the private sector is meaningless without first producing a viable port location alternative. Only a fool would believe that covering Auckland’s ship-accessible port land with private apartments while our essential supplies are trucked in from other ports miles away would be beneficial to the general public of Auckland.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Short and sweet

On tennis

The smile on the kids’ faces tossing the coin and having their photos taken with tennis stars at the Australian Open is priceless. Compare that to a cellphone tossing the coin and no photos taken at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

On labels

Words such as “racist” and “misogynist” will always be applicable to a certain portion of any population but using them on a regular basis as a blunt weapon to intimidate thinking people into hiding their fears and objections will never work. Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.

On Sepuloni

Can you believe Carmel Sepaloni saying Christopher Luxon is being divisive when talking about co-governance? Even her leader has said it has been poorly communicated. Divisive is not a word Labour should be using in the current climate. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

On trolls

With Ardern gone, who will all the anti-vaxx, anti-5G, anti-science troglodytes have to blame all their problems on? C. C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On trees

Aren’t we lucky to live on our two islands with so many lovely beaches? Can we get people all over the world to follow our example by all our voters planting trees? Urban folk and farmers planting trees for all reasons. NZ re-treed at mind-blowing speed. Martin Toop, Rototuna.

On Luxon

Christopher Luxon said recently, that, unlike Chris Hipkins, he comes from “a real-world experience”. Luxon is a millionaire who owns seven houses. How many readers share that kind of “real-world experience”? John Howes, New Plymouth.

The Premium Debate

Richard Prebble: Hipkins should call a snap election

Look, Chris Hipkins is a nice guy but he’s attached by a ball and anchor to an absolute bunch of dropkicks. This trick by his political advisors to reinvent him, is exactly that, a trick. Hipkins doesn’t spend enough time in his actual electorate offices, which is why he is completely disconnected from the working class. The comments about Cossie Clubs proves that. The reality is that, under your Government, having a couple of pints or a Sunday roast at a Cossie Club is a luxury for many families. Now we know it’s not your fault, for many years you have had the power you dream about, and become accustomed to your $300,000 salary and $275 per hour taxpayer-funded limousines. But this all removed you further away from the working class. So, I have one small piece of advice: Call a snap election and let the people speak. If you plan to make us all wait until October, then could you at least be truthful and genuine in your last several months? Mark W.

Or more likely that Labour will gain momentum up until the election and the Nats are now a wee bit nervous. Maybe they should have spent less time villainising Jacinda Ardern and more time building policies that will benefit all New Zealanders. Kylie T.

Hipkins is a professional politician like his predecessor and they have failed. Citing Mallard and Clark as your mentors is not a present positive, especially the appalling Mallard about whom the former PM first showed her weakness. Hipkins appears to be telling us he is now going to scrap policies he has recently urged us to accept. Luxon has run Air NZ and is not ruthless? Pull the other one. David M.

They can be swept away sooner, or later. It is inevitable. It’s all the same and just a matter of time. Tony M.

Certainly interesting times. I do think an election should be called as possibly many would have voted for the Jacinda brand rather than the Labour Party. For me, the lesson after the last five years is the party simply cannot be trusted and that would run deep through to its roots. Different leading face, different message perhaps for a time, but I don’t trust what is underneath. And a career politician in charge still, I do think a more rounded life enables more rounded thinking. Cherryl P.



