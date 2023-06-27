Veterinarians can prescribe for your pet, or a prescription can be filled by a pharmacy.

Prescribed madness

My daughter owns a cat with a minor heart condition. His medication used to be provided directly by the vet. The vet has stopped providing the medication but, apparently, is permitted to write a “feline” prescription so that his heart pills can be picked up from a normal pharmacy. My daughter took the prescription to a pharmacy and when the completed prescription was called out (by her cat’s name), she explained the position to the young pharmacist. My daughter was told that the medication could not be dispensed unless her cat went in and picked it up himself as pharmacy policy was the prescription holder had to come in. My daughter asked how could they be sure that she was not bringing in a cat from the carpark, and perhaps she should also have to provide her cat’s passport or driver’s licence. At that point, my daughter asked to speak to a supervisor, who, having the position explained, finally acknowledged that her cat did not have to come in to pick up the medication. Andrew Gilchrist, Parnell.

Narrow minds

Robert Ayson and David Caple are concerned about the loss of university courses on the language, culture and history of Europe and Asia, leaving us at the mercy of “countries that will only allow a self-serving, state-sanctioned, version of their history and culture to be taught”. Instead, “we must grow New Zealand’s capacity for independent thought” (NZ Herald, June 26). I agree, except that the “independent thought” horse bolted a while back. Uni students (and academics) have for some time been at the mercy of home-grown, home-sanctioned left-wing ideologues. Independent thought at university has become dangerous and the plague has spread to the public square and workplaces. Gavan O’Farrell, Naenae.

King’s court

Last night, I went to the excellent production of King Lear (more to come). I’m in my 53rd year as a criminal barrister. I’ve seen dramatic changes with sentencing and the current process works largely well. We have an appeal system that can balance the scales. Restorative justice and victims’ rights are relatively new improvements. Politicians are again attempting to ”reinvent the wheel” based on scare tactics and political gain. The new problem of “ram raids” is directly attributable to Covid where young people have lost direction. Back to King Lear, even in Shakespeare’s time, politicians couldn’t be trusted. “Get thee glass eyes, and like a scurvy politician, to see things thou dost not.” Act 4, scene 6. Gary Gotlieb, Herne Bay.

Back draft

I don’t feel that prison is going to “improve” the behaviour of “out-of-hand youth”, and they are more likely to meet worse company there, which will put them on the treadmill of continued crime. No doubt the Army would give a big sigh at the thought of giving them some idea of focus in their lives. It seems there are many families who don’t know where their young people are, who their friends are, and what they are doing. In the 1950s, there was compulsory military training for 18- to 20-year-olds, and the option was to do the training or go to prison. My then-boyfriend was called up when he was 19. He went in “kicking and screaming” about his rights and the “lousy Army food”. Well, the Army left him to starve if he wanted to but, amazingly, he found the food was very good by day three. He made good friends, enjoyed what he was learning, and in the end, became a lance corporal. Judith Dexter, Mt Eden.

Illusions of grandeur

I hope Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis are learning from teachers who are striking for higher wages and higher status - not tax cuts. Higher wages give workers greater status that incentivises greater productivity. Even better, the extra money is spent and therefore boosts local businesses and is more likely to keep pace with inflation. Tax cuts, especially for the well-off, do the opposite. It is stashed away in banks, investment properties or taken out of the country in months of overseas travel or holidays in offshore, often palatial, baches, further lowering the country’s GDP. For the rest of the population, tax cuts are, at best, an illusionary patch-up approach to the cost of living that has never worked in the past and never will in the future. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Clipping the ticket

I just bought some tickets to a show - $105 for two. Plus a “seating levy” of $12.32. Levy for what, we’ve just paid the $105 for the seats and entrance, we thought. Payment processing and order processing fees were another $8. Payment and processing were all done electronically. Order processing? Well, I thought that’s what we just did. Total of $20.32 extra. Basically 20 per cent over the actual ticket cost. I’m sure others are just as annoyed at all these extra charges for doing actually what? This has been going on too long that we’ve become anaesthetised into being ripped off. John Keen, Kohimarama.

Sanctuary denied

Last week we learned the Kermadec Marine Reserve enactment is still being held up - more than eight years after being announced at the UN - because iwi won’t agree to its creation. In addition, we learned a further three proposed marine reserves are tied up waiting for iwi approval. How much damage has been done ecologically while iwi play power games? New Zealanders deserve proactive and responsible governance of the country’s natural resources. The current situation does not bode well for the co-governance proposed for Three Waters. Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

A view from Rangitahua (Raoul) Island of other Kermadec islands. Photo / Lawrie Mead, Public Domain

Equally challenged

Like Nick Hamilton and Glen Stanton (NZ Herald, June 26), I find the efforts put in to rescue those who died in the Titan implosion versus the refugees who drowned when their only hope of a new life sank, taking them with it, deplorable. The sad reality of life in our world today is that it’s deemed more cost-effective and convenient to let refugees die rather than having to feed, clothe and provide a safe haven for them, wherever they might land. Billionaires, on the other hand, are deemed somehow far more worthy of rescue. There is one vital, if seemingly brutal lesson to be learned from these events. The sea doesn’t discriminate between the value of life for the rich or poor. It will take anyone who challenges, without regard or in desperation, the power it holds. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Written lessons

Correspondents Hamilton and Stanton (NZ Herald, June 26) should remember that they are writing from a country that is not at risk of receiving thousands of migrants anytime soon, though I’m sure the British Government could provide them with 500 any time they like to ask and offer them a home. The lessons to be drawn from last week’s events are twofold: first, never get in a privately-built submersible and, second, never get on a trafficker’s overcrowded boat in the Med. Ian Pashby, Montsenelle, France.

In the post

I’m a responsible 82-year-old and I have always paid my taxes well before they are due. I have today received a warning notice which tells me that the IRD has not received my posted GST return and that a penalty may be charged. I paid the GST, which it is referring to, online before the due date. The IRD has not yet actually received my posted GST return because NZ Post has not yet delivered it. What the hell would the IRD like me to do, deliver it by hand? Ray Peel, Kohimarama.

Falling out

I wonder whether the TAB is taking bets on the proposed longevity of exiled Wagner mercenary commander Yevgeny Prigozhin - now apparently excused by Putin for his actions and “safely” under the “protection” of kindly dictator Lukashenko in Belarus. Given the extraordinary number of instances of Russian billionaires who fell out of favour with Putin accidentally tripping and “falling” out of high-rise buildings to their demise, someone really should seek funding to do a PhD study into this uniquely Soviet-esque cause of clumsy non-suspicious death. Peter Cook, Lynfield.

Women’s football

Reading that Fifa is a bit concerned about the lack of ticket sales in New Zealand, why cannot people like the New Zealand women’s rugby team come out and support them? Capacity crowds for their respective games were excellent. Use these teams (and other sporting legends) to help promote sales tickets. What about “celebrities” or similar? Not enough awareness throughout New Zealand will be a disappointing result for all concerned. Jude Collins, Ellerslie.

Short & sweet

On crime

Labour isn’t soft on crime. To be soft on crime, first, you have to do something about it. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

What a relief to read Jarrod Gilbert’s reasoned comment on “the gang issue” (NZH, June 26) after reading the National Party’s “tough on law and order” policy announcement in the same paper. Lynore Craig, Whakatāne.

On hunting

The video of children laughing as they were swinging dead cats around at the feral cat killing in Canterbury was shocking and heartbreaking. Hopefully, none have a pet cat at home. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On Norway

Correspondent Bryan Leyland (NZH, June 26) reminds us why NZ is falling behind Norway. We can add mandatory education for 6- to 16-year-olds - no truancy. Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

On tax

The Greens would appear to be means testing superannuation under their proposed wealth tax. Superannuation is not a business, asset, or welfare. It is a “universal” entitlement from tax paid. Victoria Lowe, Shamrock Park.

On rugby

After researching places of birth for the Crusaders’ winning Super Rugby Pacific squad, then taking away the five overseas-born players, North Islanders made up 58 per cent of the 22 in the squad. Happy to help. Reece Jones, Waimauku.

A knighthood coming your way, Scott Robertson, for services to rugby and breakdancing. P. Harlen, Mt Maunganui.

The Premium Debate

Vape store owners fear more rules will create a black market

Vape store owners sell nothing good for society. What they do is legal but it causes massive harm to addicted users. Spare us your crocodile tears and stop selling addictive, cancerous substances. Stian O.

The same goes for dairy owners complaining they won’t survive without selling cigarettes. Mark Y.

Vapes have been oversold as a cure for smoking rates. And deliberately so. That is why big tobacco is so heavily involved. They do not want to lose their customer base. Nicotine-based vapes are just as addictive as their paper-covered cousins. Even more so, given the bureaucratic approval they have been given. My wife used vapes to quit her smoking habit of 30+ years as patches did not seem to work. However, my wife only used the nicotine-free vapes and was smoke- and vape-free after approximately seven months. Ross H.

E-cigarettes produce a number of dangerous chemicals, including acetaldehyde and formaldehyde. These aldehydes can cause lung disease, as well as cardiovascular disease. E-cigarettes also contain acrolein, a herbicide primarily used to kill weeds, along with a disease called popcorn lung. Vapes are dangerous. Mark Y.

Follow Australia’s lead and make vaping products pharmacy-only medicine. The harm being created through the young becoming addicted will not become apparent for some time. Rob K.