Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Impressionable young boys, truancy and the submersible tragedy

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Controversial internet influencer Andrew Tate. Photo / AP

Controversial internet influencer Andrew Tate. Photo / AP

Letter of the week: Wake-up call for young boys’ parents

Shaneel Lal’s opinion ‘Schoolboys are parroting toxic views’ (HoS, June 18) was a sobering piece of writing, a wake-up call for parents of young boys.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand