Then came the plot twist. After 40-plus years of having no opinions anyone could remember, Phil discovered he had a voice. Unfortunately about Donald Trump. In a moment of catastrophic authenticity, he shared them publicly.

Career over. The moral? In politics, as in nature, survival often depends on not being noticed. Phil Goff mastered this art for decades, only to forget the first rule of political longevity at the final hurdle: when in doubt, say nothing.

James Gregory, Parnell.

Parliament haka

No wonder the coalition government imposed a disproportionately heavy penalty on Te Pāti Māori MPs for their haka in Parliament: the coalition had to challenge such a dazzling criticism of their failure to honour Te Tiriti, one that bypassed the repetitive wrangling that constitutes a normal day in the house.

The haka was a powerful, beautiful, unforgettable work of performance art that posed no threat to individuals, but did threaten the destructive, divisive ideology the Government is pursuing.

The greatest art speaks truth to power, truth that power would rather we did not hear.

Andrea Dawe, Sandringham.

The Chase

The headline said “Paul Henry is to host The Chase NZ”. I was amazed by Paul’s modesty when he said: “…and I can be enormously charming when I put my mind to it”.

Next we learn The Chase NZ is to be filmed in Sydney. This at a time when we are encouraging film makers to come to New Zealand. If the NZ Chase is to be filmed in Sydney, I would rather forget it and stick with the tried-and-true UK version hosted by Bradley Walsh.

John L.Vague, Epsom.

Relationship with China

For the future of our country let’s hope our current Prime Minister listens to advice from former leaders on his upcoming trip to Beijing. Helen Clark, Don Brash, Sir Geoffrey Palmer and others all saying the same thing.

In 2008, NZ was the first developed country to have a free trade agreement with China, who are now our biggest trading partner by far. Our current Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, is positioning NZ alongside the United States as an adversary of China.

In my opinion this is crazy. If China gets annoyed with us and cancels our exports of dairy products, meat, forestry and fruit this could have catastrophic consequences. NZ exports to China are worth $20 billion.

Christopher Luxon needs to convince China we value our joint friendship with them. The Chinese will realise we also have longstanding friendships with US, UK and Australia. However, we should state emphatically that we will remain nuclear-free and will not enter into Aukus or similar military alliances aimed at China.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

New Lynn terror attack

Families of victims of the New Lynn supermarket stabbings must be aghast to learn that the police Special Tactics Group, specifically deployed to keep the perpetrator under surveillance, decided not to follow him into the supermarket. The team members were armed because of concerns the offender could commit a “lone wolf” attack yet they stayed outside so as not to blow their cover. This rationalisation was deeply flawed. The tragedy could have been averted.

John Walsh, Green Bay.

Treaty Principles Bill

The expected debacle over the Treaty Principles Bill surprises no one: it was inevitable and highlights the ineptitude of Parliament.

Intended to be a place of some gravitas where elected representatives can debate issues and formulate rules by which we can all live, it is in reality a disorganised muddle where politicians preen and carry on like idiots. To misquote Shakespeare, a plague on all your houses.

Thank God for the oft-maligned Civil Service that has the unenviable task of making some sense, and creating some order, out of this fiasco.

Mike Newland, Matakana.

Energy supply

A Herald article (June 6) notes the start of construction of the Genesis Energy 100 MW Battery. Genesis chief executive Malcolm Johns is referenced as stating: “As New Zealand’s electricity supply becomes more renewable and subject to weather, this battery will help smooth out fluctuations in supply, ensuring supply remains reliable and secure.”

Weather-related fluctuations would have to be of very short duration for the battery to be useful in that context, given it would be flat after just two hours with 100 MW output. The power crisis of the 2024 dry winter lasted two months.

Weather-related power variations for time scales of days and months need a much bigger “battery” – like something equivalent to the Lake Onslow scheme’s 1000 MW for 6 months.

Earl Bardsley, Hamilton.

Bottom trawling

Like Edith Cullen (letters, June 6), I am appalled that Aotearoa refuses to ban the hugely destructive practice of bottom trawling. If anyone doubts how devastating this practice is, they should watch David Attenborough’s latest movie Ocean.

His team managed to get right up close to capture industrial trawlers at work and confronts us with the sight of the grey and lifeless desert it leaves in its wake. Attenborough offers hope but that rests on “no take zones” and giving the devastated areas time to recover. Why are we going in the wrong direction?

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert

A quick word

What do the president of the Law Society, the Deputy Police Commissioner and the Prime Minister’s deputy press secretary have in common? Arrogance and stupidity?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

I suspect one of the weaknesses of the public health system is that important decisions are made by persons who have no intention of using the public system themselves.

Elizabeth Aloupis, Auckland.

A sad day for our beloved Aotearoa ... so ashamed of our Parliament today - Privileges Committee - really says it all, those who are privileged. Bouquets to Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori, who all understood and conveyed the importance of the excessive censure recommended - thank you for representing us with truth and conviction.

Janette Anderson, Paeroa.

Waikeria Prison, New Zealand’s latest and newest hotel. You build them and they will fill them as you get more inside than you get on the outside. Why doesn’t the Government do more to keep the prison invasion down is beyond me. We are too soft in New Zealand.

Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

I watched an item on TV1 news this evening (June 5) which included coverage of, what I guess was, the debating chamber of Parliament. My question is - where the heck were all our elected politicians? There appeared to be very few “bums on seats” so I’m wondering what the heck we’re paying them to do if they can’t even turn up to work?

Shelley Batt, Rotorua.

Each year at this time, we can view television coverage of the madness that is the motorcycle racing on the Isle of Man. The event is notorious for its dangers, accidents and its dreadful death statistics. Many recent safety improvements to the course have been made but many stone walls and an undulating roadway remain. The guts of riders is astonishing and to risk one’s life at a sporting event is incomprehensible. But every year there is no shortage of starters willing to take the risk whatever us mere mortals may be capable of comprehending.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.