Letters: Phil Goff’s art of saying nothing; Parliament shame; bottom trawling destructive

NZ Herald
Phil Goff lost his role as the High Commissioner to London over comments he made about Donald Trump. Photo / Michael Craig

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Phil Goff’s career

Phil Goff’s political career ought to be studied, not so much for what he did, but for how marvellously little he did while still staying in office. For decades, in Parliament, he perfected the difficult art of being reliably present yet strangely forgettable.

