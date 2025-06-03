A female survivor, who has name suppression, gave a statement on behalf of 12 victims and witnesses to the attack.

“Simple triggers, like the smell of milk, the sound of screaming or the wail of [sirens] can … transport us back to that moment," she said.

“For some, the mere thought of entering a supermarket has become an insurmountable obstacle and a stark reminder of the trauma we continue to endure.”

Four years on, they struggle to return to work, participate in activities they used to enjoy, or even have a good night’s sleep. They have run out of sick leave and struggle to pay bills, especially for psychiatric treatment, which ACC has stopped covering.

The woman was highly critical of how long it took for the previous government to amend a gap in the law, which had made it more difficult to prevent potential terror attacks.

Police had previously wanted to charge Samsudeen with planning a terror attack but were told this could not be done under anti-terrorism laws.

The woman said the legislation was not changed until 411 days after the terror attack.

Police and the ambulance at New Lynn countdown following a terrorist attack in which six people were stabbed. Photo / Alex Burton

“This was 411 days too late for some people in this courtroom today. Four hundred and eleven days too late for Samsudeen and his family.”

This was in contrast to the Government’s rapid, decisive changes after the 2019 mosque attacks in Christchurch, she said.

“Why was our safety not afforded the same urgency and consideration?

“This was an act of domestic terrorism yet it has felt like we have been treated as if it was simply an unfortunate incident rather than a serious and preventable tragedy that it truly was,” she added.

In an opening statement, coroner Marcus Elliott said Samsudeen’s family, who are based in Sri Lanka, gave their condolences to the survivors. They were “still trying to make sense of what he did” on September 3, 2021.

Elliott said the people shopping in the supermarket on that day “encountered shocking violence”. Some also showed “great courage” in confronting Samsudeen as he stabbed shoppers. The attack had a “profound and lasting effect” on the survivors and witnesses, he said.

How was Samsudeen radicalised?

The second and third phases of the inquest will focus on Samsudeen’s time in prison and his stint in the community before the terror attack – in particular how he was radicalised into extreme violence and whether this could have been prevented.

The terror attack has been the subject of five previous investigations.

The Independence Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) ruled that two undercover police officers were justified in fatally shooting Samsudeen, because he was advancing on them with a knife and they acted in self-defence.

The IPCA also concluded that a Special Tactics Group police officer who was surveilling Samsudeen was justified in remaining outside of the supermarket rather than trailing Samsudeen more closely.

Elliott said the coroner’s inquest would not re-litigate the issues covered in previous inquiries but would look at some aspects of the police response raised by survivors and their families.

Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers Auckland Issues. He joined the Herald in 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics, social issues and healthcare.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.