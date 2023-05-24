Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: People over business, carbon emissions, prescription co-payments, education, and airfares

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Minister for Energy and Resources Megan Woods and Climate Change Minister James Shaw at the Glenbrook steel mill to announce an electric arc furnace part-financed by Government. Photo / Alex Burton

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Minister for Energy and Resources Megan Woods and Climate Change Minister James Shaw at the Glenbrook steel mill to announce an electric arc furnace part-financed by Government. Photo / Alex Burton

People power

Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, May 23) makes an excellent point: it isn’t business that drives this country forward, it’s the ingenuity and effort of the people. And investing in people is what governments

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand