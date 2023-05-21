Letters: Celebrating cancer specialists, weather forecasters and Chemist Warehouse

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Minister for Energy and Resources Megan Woods and Climate Change Minister James Shaw at the Glenbrook steel mill south of Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Celebrating our cancer specialists

I read with sadness about Fletcher Hawkesby. I was diagnosed in London at a young age and treated by Tim Oliver, a world leader in testicular cancer. Working in that department was a young oncologist Blair McClaren, now in Dunedin. Also in Dunedin is Chris Jackson, another brilliant oncologist. Well, Fletcher, I turn 70 this year and am here to tell the tale. Hang in ... You are in good hands.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown

Wealth of experience

I feel sorry for those politicians and your correspondents, who continually denigrate “the wealthy”. They have obviously not had the life experience to learn that many of “the wealthy”, started from humble beginnings. They worked very hard, and took risks, like mortgaging their family homes, in order to sustain and grow their businesses. That enabled them to offer job opportunities to others, and to support the suppliers of the goods and services needed for their businesses.

David Stewart, St Heliers

Nervous disposition

Liam Dann (Herald on Sunday, May 21) writes he is nervous because he carries bias from the economic trauma of the 1970s and 1980s. Interesting, considering he was born in the early 1970s. Is he really trying to say that while he was a young man he was really that affected by the economic climate of NZ? He says his experiences during that period make him wary of using austerity as a financial tool; what experiences is he speaking of? Was he paying down a mortgage when he was a teenager? Was he worried about fuel rationing? Seems his article is yet another National-bash, which we have all come to expect.

Mark Young, Orewa

Climate ignorance

Budget 2023 has produced the usual tsunami of comment, and criticism. Most concerning has been that from economists, who, in making projections for next year and beyond, make no cost provision for further climate change disruptions. These are going to continue from now on, with the same catastrophic effects — and the same millions of dollars having to be found, to fund the massive relief operations required. Demonstrated here however, is climate change being ignored in these economic projections — the refusal by these so-called experts to factor-in, even now, the magnitude of the danger and devastation that climate change will continue to bring down on us, in our daily lives. This ignorance extends to National and their tax cuts, which, if implemented, would increase the need for more government borrowing, in order to meet this environmental emergency funding — (along with all its other responsibilities) — and so increase NZ’s debt burden far beyond what the economists are currently predicting it to be.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead

Ill omens

The National Party’s announcement that they would bring back the $5 prescription fee came almost as quickly after the Budget as their excuses for there being no capital gains tax, after revelations that the wealthy few pay only half the tax paid by most working New Zealanders. Their belated concession that the fee should be waived for community service card holders fails to account for people who earn too much to qualify for the card but for whom the cost of prescription fees as well as doctor’s visits would be a struggle if, say, the whole family came down with the flu, especially if there was more than one item on each prescription. A family of five with two items per prescription would cost $50. National claims to represent the interests of the middle class, yet it is clear that they represent neither those on middle incomes or low incomes, but only their wealthy supporters.

Raewyn Maybury, Tauranga

Prescription for waste

If you visit a Chemist Warehouse you will see shelves and shelves of prescriptions not collected. And they haven’t charged fees ever. I’ll bet in some cases those packets go back years or if not, how many are destroyed? Doctors send way too many electronic scripts to pharmacies of which many are not collected. I did this myself after I was discharged with drugs I didn’t know the doctor had ordered. A requirement for a physical script for free charge would ensure those who know, want or need those drugs get them and pick up in store immediately.

Kathy Weston, Glendowie

Unbalanced economy

In five years wasteful government expenditure has grown by $49 billion, an increase of 61 per cent. In addition those numbers in the public service, the non-productive sector, have risen by 14,000. No wonder the economy is unbalanced, this at a time when our farmers, producers and wealth creators are confronted with environmental constraints hindering their productive capacity. Bureaucracy must be reigned in drastically and our exporters encouraged and assisted to create the wealth the country desperately needs.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga

Inflated information

I have just received a letter from the Prime Minister detailing increases to Pension and Winter Energy payments. Twice in this letter the PM blames such increases on “international forces or issues” as the reason for these increases. As no “domestic forces or issues” are mentioned, I presume the Prime Minister thinks no government policy over the last five years has made any contribution to inflation. Given the huge increase in government expenditure over the last five years, I frankly find that difficult to believe.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay

Above average

Local government politicians’ average age is 65 while the average age of the population is 38. Surely that is to be expected as most people under 65 are still working in the real world. After serving as a local politician for 26 years I only saw one young politician in all that time, and he ended up wasting his opportunities. Nobody is born with life experiences, it only comes with time.

Bob Wichman, Botany

Telling our story

The Chinese president recently asked the Chinese people to tell the Chinese story. When I heard this I was inspired to think about the New Zealand story. As a small and insignificant country we may not have an epic tale of dragons and emperors but we do have our own unique narrative. It is not just about hobbits and sheep. I think our story should include egalitarianism, social justice, multiculturalism, and the sea. After all who would not want to hear about, fairness, diversity, and the ocean waves? What do you think, fellow Kiwis?

Keith Duggan, Browns Bay

Risky strategy

Grant Robertson’s 2023 Budget has come and gone. What stood out was a noticeable lack of transparency and disclosure regarding the size and trajectory of the country’s substantial debt burden which when viewed in its entirety presents a worrisome outlook. At a glance Treasury financial statements at 31 March 2023 reveal Crown borrowings of $225 billion. Other concerning debt would be total household debt of $340b, local authority debt of $18b (with Auckland City alone accounting for $12b) and rapidly increasing debt servicing costs due to high interest rates. Adding to rapidly compounding high debt levels is a Government facing massive capital expenditures to address multiple infrastructure improvements and failures, some exacerbated by the recent adverse weather events. Downplaying the alarming debt levels in this country is a risky strategy. What is immediately required is for Government, Treasury and the RBNZ to provide the NZ public with positive affirmation that Budget 2023 and the massive expenditure proposals and promises can be funded without creating a massive debilitating and unsustainable debt burden for future generations.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers

Weather or not

Phillip Duncan (NZ Herald, May 20) is absolutely on the money when he talks about the overuse of extravagant language by weather forecasters. Back in the day, we all knew what anticyclones and depressions meant. Today we have to cope with weather “events” (where can you buy tickets?), “weather bombs” and now “atmospheric rivers” ad nauseum. I suppose we should be grateful they are still part of the 6pm TV news, unlike business coverage which has been totally removed in favour of more lightweight fare. Thankfully, the Herald hasn’t gone down that track, and long may that continue.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Point

Short & sweet

On Trump

With so many lawsuits pending that involve the disgraced former US president, his legal team and personal lawyer, the acronym MAGA has taken on another meaning ... Make Attorneys Get Attorneys.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri

On convenience

Paul Beck (Weekend Herald, May 20) noted the controversy about unisex ground-based toilets and said on an aircraft everyone was happy to use the same one. Not at the same time, Mr Beck (unless joining the mile high club).

P. Harlen, Mount Maunganui

On Harry

Prince Harry seems to have an advanced case of paranoia. Not a good advertisement for in-depth therapy.

Rosemary Balme, Howick

On diplomacy

Tony Johnson, Sky TV’s ace rugby commentator was being diplomatic when a coach was captured on live television expressing frustration with his team’s frailties. Johnson’s response . . . . “Apologies to all viewers who can lip read”.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

On economics

Just to clear up any confusion — a recession is when your neighbour is out of work. A depression is when you are out of work.

Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth















