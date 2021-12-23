Letters: On border delay, boosters, Nato, cycling, and tunnels

The border will likely open next year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Appeal to PM

Dear Prime Minister,

I read the news of Cabinet's about-face on quarantine-free travel/home isolation from Australia to New Zealand with great dismay.

I know a great number of fellow Kiwis living across the Ditch feel the same profound disappointment. Can I appeal to you to reconsider the decision?

This plea is predicated on a variation to your plan that would admit to the country only those returnees who have received two doses of vaccine and a booster dose (i.e. "2+1 Kiwis").

Allowing 2+1 Kiwis to return home would give the economy a boost; foreign income is a must, and your political opponents will play on this as a weakness on your part, and a danger to New Zealand's future.

The date of the end of February 2022 is apparently tied to the situation expressed on the Government's Covid-19 webpage that: "Over 82 per cent of vaccinated New Zealanders will be eligible for a booster by the end of February 2022."

If the Government has confidence that a "boosted" domestic population is the trigger for opening the border, then how can disallowing 2+1 Kiwis into the country be defended as a matter of logic? If it's an adequate criterion for the domestic population, it should be an adequate criterion for Kiwis living in other places.

Robert Miller, Burwood, NSW.

Patience over border

Like thousands of New Zealanders, I was also bitterly disappointed that I won't be seeing my daughter, who is due to visit from Australia in the New Year.

The heart wants what it wants, and it's very difficult to manage our hopes being dashed yet again.

But before the raft of complaints levelled at the Government begins, please note that the Omicron tsunami is coming.

There are now more than 100,000 new cases a day in the UK, 3000 new cases daily in NSW and in the US 73 per cent of new cases are the Omicron variant.

As the world knows, the Covid virus has worked diligently to overwhelm humankind, and the one weapon scientists require, beyond normal public health precautions and vaccination strategies, is time to study how this latest variant behaves, and how lethal it is.

I'm sad and frustrated that I won't see that beloved face as soon as I would like, but I also recognise that time is needed to learn how to control this latest variant. So let's give the Government an opportunity to do so for the sake of us all.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

A big shout to Shane

Here's a shout out for Shane Te Pou for his generous acknowledgement of our public servants. The most prominent of them, we must remind ourselves, is Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health. When was the last time a senior public servant was so prominent in the media and the press day after day?

It's usually just Cabinet ministers who are in the limelight, frequently briefed by hordes of contracted advisers and not their senior public servants and departmental experts. These and the tens of thousands of their colleagues at all levels in the state public service are rarely if ever recognised for the work they do.

Successive governments have decimated the public service, whether through privatisation (eg post office, telephone service) or chronic underfunding. While there may well be too many middle managers and insufficient frontline workers because so many of their jobs are contracted out, our public service is essential and it continues to deliver on our behalf.

So I too heartily offer my thanks to them.

C Johnstone, Grey Lynn.

Having to wait

It is outrageous that Northland is being persecuted because a large number of people are choosing not to get vaccinated.

It is their choice and they must accept the consequences.

It is nonsense to try to blame the Government. It is a matter of common sense and personal responsibility.

How much longer are we expected to wait for them to be "persuaded"?

Rod Young, Kerikeri.

Five years is not enough

I read in the Herald (December 23) that a gang member, fleeing the police, in a stolen vehicle, hit and killed a cyclist, and wait for it…. is sentenced to five years and one month in prison. For killing someone?

This man has 59 previous convictions and is only 27 years old. That must be about 10 convictions per year since becoming an adult, or nearly one a month. Why was he not in prison?

Surely, no matter how bad the upbringing, one knows the difference between right and wrong, or at the very least would have the common decency to stop and ascertain injuries of the cyclist he has just knocked off his bike.

Our justice system continues to hand down laughably weak sentences which do not serve as a deterrent to the low life in our midst.

If sentencing was a whole lot more severe, it just may be a deterrent — but until judges get real I fear we live only in hope of a safer society.

Robert Forrester, Botany Downs.

Double standard

In 1962, in response to Nato missiles being positioned around the USSR, Russia established missile bases, just miles from the US border, in Cuba, bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war.

But Russia was made to back down and the missiles were withdrawn.

Now the United States is facilitating the positioning of Nato missiles on Russia's border, in Ukraine, once again bringing the world to the brink of war — and we're being told it's none of Russia's business.

M.P. Evans, Tāmaki.

Cycling utopia

I am sure Vince West would cope admirably cycling around the utopia of Auckland on his bicycle.

Sadly, the majority of Auckland's poorly paid, who often work several jobs to almost get by, would disagree.

Bicycles won't get your family shopping home, tools of trade to the job or your children to various different education or sports facilities for the vast majority of the population.

Utopia is a dream for the wealthy and better off and probably includes the "affordable" Tesla rather than a bicycle for the majority of their travel. A $4 litre of petrol would be the perfect way to guarantee even more real-world poverty and social division.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Unrealistic ideas

What a welcome breath of fresh air and good common sense from June Kearney (Herald, Dec 22) regarding the limitations of cycling for many of our citizens.

There are too many utopian dreamers pushing their unrealistic ideas at present.

John Hampson, Meadowbank.

E-tricycles for seniors

It was an interesting article by Simon Wilson on Swiss cycling solutions. But do Swiss cycling solutions include electric or battery-powered three- or four-wheelers?

And do they have cover-up canopies to protect from rain? And is there a parcel carrier attached?

I always wanted a trike. And now that I am in my senior years perhaps I'll buy one. If they are available.

Instead of subsidising electric cars, perhaps the Government might like to subsidise an electric or battery-powered tricycle for all senior citizens for their trips to the supermarket etc?

That might get a lot of cars off the congested roads as well as cut the carbon emissions. There are more than 150,000 superannuitants in Auckland.

The shopping malls would have to get rid of a few car parks. But perhaps two tricycles per car park might work.

Gillian Dance, Mount Albert.

Second tunnel

Now that the CRL tunnel boring is complete the machine needs to be redeployed to bore a second Swanson tunnel.

State Highway 16 is already seriously congested and with thousands of new houses being built in Riverhead, Kumeū and Huapai and a major new Fletcher Residential development planned for Taupaki, the need for a dual-track electrified commuter service is urgent.

It could be completed in a fraction of the time a so-called rapid rail to Mt Roskill is brought about.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Short & sweet

On Prebble

Richard Prebble says, "I've been trying to find positive things to say about this Government." Personally, I have found Richard Prebble very trying for some years. Ah well, some things or people are, I suppose, sent to try us!

John Pollock, Golflands.

On road workers

While I agree with most of Paul Hicks' opinion letter on the Wānaka lockdown breachers (Herald, Dec 23) I find his final sentence both unfortunate and unnecessary, insulting to both Māori and road workers.

Renton Brown, Pukekohe.



On a wedding

Thousands are locked out of New Zealand this summer, but "by some stroke of good fortune" Lorde makes it back in time to sing at the Prime Minister's wedding extravaganza.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.



On cricket

Ajaz Patel dropped for the next series. New Zealand's Tall Poppy Syndrome in action?

Sivaswamy Mohanakrishnan, Mt Roskill.

