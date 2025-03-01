Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Olympic champions are worthy Halberg Award winners; citizen’s arrest and the ‘warrior gene’

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

NZ's Paris Olympic champions included Lydia Ko, Hamish Kerr and Dame Lisa Carrington. Photos / Getty Images, Photosport

NZ's Paris Olympic champions included Lydia Ko, Hamish Kerr and Dame Lisa Carrington. Photos / Getty Images, Photosport

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Celebrating our Nomad Olympians

A Herald editorial has questioned the Halberg Awards for rugby being “oddly under-represented” in the honours list and wonders why it is “skewed so heavily towards Olympic sports”, not just this year but also in the past (Feb 23).

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand