You might say that the All Blacks have to do that as well, but as the editorial states, for many years New Zealand rugby has been the benchmark upon which other sides have measured themselves.

Kerr and Ko have not had that luxury and need to constantly travel to international athletic meets and golf tournaments in what amounts sometimes to a lonely nomadic existence as both sports are very much individual in nature.

The road to glory for Kerr and Ko would have been far more problematic than for any individual rugby player or team.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Swiss inspiration

We are a small country at the bottom of the world and currently we have no enemies. I say let’s keep it that way.

In my view the way to do that is to remain neutral and keep friends with everyone. Switzerland proved that this was a good option through two world wars.

Our speciality is producing food for the world and although we were involved in World War I and World War II we have somehow come out okay and are universally liked around the world.

The Foreign Minister of Vietnam spoke recently at the UN, where he declared his country as specifically wanting to be friends with both US and China. He also asked both of these countries “not to bully them into taking sides”.

The British Empire was the largest empire in history. By 1921 it dominated a quarter of the globe, controlling territory on each continent. Herald columnist Matthew Hooton points out that “by 1990 the Americans created the first unipolar world” (Feb 28).

Most would agree that the US is the current global power. However, with Donald Trump at the helm this could change, given his policy of America first and to hell with everyone else. Long-established friendships with Europe are being reviewed as we speak.

China has long stated that they wish to have Taiwan as part of their territory and this is nothing new. I would suggest, however, that whilst they also crave global influence they have no plans for world domination.

For those like Judith Collins, Winston Peters and others who are fearful of China I would suggest the following. Don’t waste billions, or even millions, on beefing up our Navy. Instead, strengthen our relationship with China while also remaining friends with the US if Trump permits it.

Countries like Poland have to have strong defence forces with Germany on one border and Russia on the other. Both who have invaded them in the past. New Zealand on the other hand is surrounded by water and our nearest neighbours, the Aussies, are our mates.

If we continue to produce food and invite tourists to visit our little paradise we have nothing to fear from China or anyone else for that matter.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Once were warriors

The Government is proposing to expand the power of citizen’s arrest. Immediately, it incurs condemnation from Carolyn Young of Retail NZ and various union leaders, ranging from mild reservations to, in the case of First Union’s general secretary Dennis Maga, outright condemnation.

These people are missing the point. Intervention by a citizen is not proposed to be compulsory, it’s optional. It is high time that anyone who is willing and able to intervene to stop a robbery should be permitted to do so without fear of being arrested themselves. Such legislation is long overdue.

I am reminded of a line in the TV series Yellowstone about society telling us that we are sheep and that when the wolf comes we must not fight it, we must call a shepherd. The problem with that in NZ nowadays is that the shepherd arrives too late, if at all.

Believe it or not, there are still some men in society who have not had the warrior gene bred out of us. (By the way, a warrior is a protector, not a fighter - there’s a difference.)

Such men are willing and in many cases capable of stopping bullies and criminals. They should be allowed the choice to do so.

Rory Hassett, Tauranga.

Lost in translation

As my insurance renewal approached, I sought competitive quotes from multiple providers, including State Insurance.

However, when I called their customer service, I was connected to an operator who appeared to be based overseas. Unfortunately, I found their English difficult to understand, leading me to end the call and exclude State Insurance from my options altogether.

This raises the question: How many other potential customers have had similar experiences? While outsourcing call centres may seem cost-effective for companies, is it truly beneficial if it results in lost business?

Clear communication is essential in the insurance industry, and companies should carefully consider whether overseas call centres are serving their customers as effectively as intended.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Parliamentary term

The suggestion that we have governments extended from three years to four, just as long as certain select committee chairmanships are handed over to the opposition party, is certainly a mixed blessing (Feb 28).

All very well if a government is doing well for NZ, but think what a disaster it would have been to have an extra year of the totally disastrous recent Labour administration.

This alternative approach of a four-year parliamentary term needs much more thought.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Bizarre food

I had to laugh reading Bernard Walker’s letter “Feeling perky” (HoS, Feb 23) and agree that the Perky Nana chocolate bar “should fit in well with the dietary requirements of any Brit”.

A quick search on the internet revealed a few more culinary delights from that part of the world, some with names that would make it hard to know what they were - toad in the hole; pigs in blankets, or kilted sausages in Scotland; bread sauce which is made with milk and thickened with breadcrumbs; and the very popular mushy peas.

And, amazingly, a few years ago, Sainsbury’s launched a range of Brussels sprout and pigs in blanket flavoured teas. All that can be said about that is, why?

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.