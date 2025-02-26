Government to introduce four-year parliamentary term legislation

Governments will need to give up control of select committees to enjoy a four-year term. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Government will shortly introduce legislation that would, if passed in a referendum, allow a future Government to extend the parliamentary term to four years if it chooses.

However, the bill might not get that far, with Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith saying the coalition agreements only oblige the Government to support the idea to select committee.

Based on an Act Party draft bill, the changes would mean the parliamentary term staying at three years, but with the option of extending to four years if the Government hands over effective control of certain select committees to the opposition.

This would require not just a law change, but a change to parliament’s standing orders. Currently, select committee numbers are calculated based on the size of a party’s representation in parliament, meaning the governing parties have effective control. Critics argue this limits the ability of the committees to scrutinise legislation as government MPs have little motivation to scrutinise their own side.

Under the proposed change, a parliament could choose to alter the makeup of certain select committees to the way that questions are allocated in question time. This allocation is based on the proportion of non-executive parliamentary party membership of the House and would mean that in most circumstances, the government would lose control of committees.