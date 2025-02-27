Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

China flotilla about keeping NZ and Australia in our box - Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Winston Peters called China's lack of notice before a naval live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea a “failure” in the NZ-China relationship.
Opinion by Matthew HootonLearn more

THREE KEY FACTS

OPINION

China’s aggression towards New Zealand finally underlines it’s not a cuddly panda only wanting to buy our milk powder and holiday in Queenstown. As a great power, it is by definition dangerous and bent on global hegemony.

We shouldn’t take it personally. To assure their security,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business