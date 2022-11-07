Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Child welfare, cost of living, low wages, fuel prices, youth crime, and fireworks

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
Are Plunket visits the answer to many of New Zealand's problems that begin with infanthood? Photo / Getty Images, File

Are Plunket visits the answer to many of New Zealand's problems that begin with infanthood? Photo / Getty Images, File

Child welfare

A warm thank you to the Government for allocating serious funds towards affordable childcare (NZ Herald, November 7). Now please also provide full funding for Plunket. Give them the resources they need and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand