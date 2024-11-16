Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: No room for thugs in kids’ sport; why is Heather Du Plessis-Allan besotted with Donald Trump

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
A female football coach has been left with a traumatic brain injury after being struck on the sideline at a kids' tournament by an opposing male parent.

A female football coach has been left with a traumatic brain injury after being struck on the sideline at a kids' tournament by an opposing male parent.

Letter of the week

No room for thugs in kids’ sport

I have just read the HoS feature article on the assault on the Ellerslie football coach (Nov 10).

In that article Papakura City FC says the identity of the offender has not been provided to them. Frankly,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand