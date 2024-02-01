The toy library at Long Bay Beach, installed by Phillip and Jeanine Oxenius. Photo / Michael Craig

Petty beach rules ridiculous

Mayor Wayne Brown says that Auckland Transport has lost the plot and we all agree, but he has to widen his view to now include Parks and Community Facilities (NZ Herald, Feb 1).

The report about the lovely local couple in Long Bay, on Auckland’s North Shore, having their much-loved community project squashed without consultation, by over-exuberant council staff is totally absurd and outrageous.

Phillip Oxenius and his wife have been caring for Long Bay Beach for years and the community has loved the little additions that they made, including creating a beach toy library, a lost and found station and even a doggie stick library, with cute home-made signage directing you to the appropriate site for each. All of these were much-loved and utilised by many beachgoers.

Virtually overnight the park rangers have very pettily deemed these unsuitable, because of ridiculous, strict signage guidelines.

This is one of the most pathetic rulings I have ever heard of by any council department, anywhere ever.

I thought that these departments were meant to engage and even unite communities, not alienate and destroy their goodwill and community spirit?

Gavin Sheehan, Long Bay.

Boot camps don’t work

Mark Mitchell seems eager to launch his boot camp project soon, likely inspired by his unconventional methods of gathering evidence, such as during fishing trips or intelligent conversations at the pub.

His mates’ advice, “a clip around the ear or a boot up the bum, never did me any harm” comments were obviously important. While some consider this to be evidence, it’s merely opinion lacking any critical thinking.

Fortunately, our society values scientific scrutiny and critical thinking, but unfortunately, many politicians prefer uninformed opinions over evidence-based reports.

On a brighter note, ram raids appear to be declining, suggesting effective policing. While a minority may have required confinement, most I believe were redirected through alternative means.

Boot camps certainly weren’t the solution.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Appointment viewing

The parliamentary year has just begun and already Question Time is becoming appointment viewing.

What with ministers forgetting their coalition bullet points and or reading out virtual statements from their party’s main lobbyist, then the Prime Minister and the current deputy doing a variation of “who’s on first base” adding to the farce.

Not to mention the sight of the two “8 per cent partners” strutting their self-importance. All that is left to round out this comedy show is for a child to stand up in the public gallery whilst holding up a drawing, declaring “And this is my picture”.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Gap in the market

The resignation of James Shaw and the expected coronation of Chloe Swarbrick does seem to indicate that the Greens will be led by two politicians more concerned about social justice than the environment. This creates a gap in the political marketplace.

There is a significant number of right-of-centre voters who have been loyal to the Greens as it was the one party putting the environment first.

Unless the Greens’ new leadership moves quickly to reinforce a message of “environment first, social justice second” to retain these voters they could drift off to a blue/green, teal-type party.

New Zealand needs an environment-focused party, as the Greens seem to have surrendered this marketplace there could be significant changes in the political spectrum.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Life in the fast lane

The letter “Selfish drivers” (NZ Herald, Jan 31) is of a standard form which appears every few months. If the left lane is significantly free then the expectation is reasonable.

But when moderately busy the left lane frequently slows far below the limit, and frequently encounters slow traffic filtering in. The unfamiliar regularly find themselves trapped in terminating lanes.

It is taxingly tedious and requires considerable skill to constantly change back and forth between lanes; often more skill than “fast” driving requires. If all traffic in the right lane is maintaining a similar speed but below the limit it is unreasonable to expect others to exercise the hazardous change to the left, merely to allow someone to advance one car space at the unaltered speed in the “fast” lane.

The situation is far less hazardous in those countries which restrict overtaking in the left lane.

Bob Culver, Avondale.

Hard to understand

How many more times will the PM tell us that he and his ministers are working “incredibly hard”?

It has a ring of “all talk and little action” he has criticised others for. Perhaps he could try “incredibly hard” to refrain from self-praise and focus on delivering results.

He still has some time to deliver on his promises before we, the people, many of whom work incredibly hard themselves, will decide whether his “incredibly hard” work is worthy of praise.

Shirley Smith, Whitianga.

Missing persons

What a brilliant cartoon by Rod Emmerson (NZ Herald, Feb 1) depicting probably what will occur to many of our newly-recruited police force if they are not looked after.

Our Defence Force is further down that track with so many voting on their substandard conditions by leaving in droves. It’s time to look after those that really matter.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.