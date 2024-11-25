In reply to correspondent Michael Walker of Blockhouse Bay regarding the haka (Herald on Sunday, November 24) – this is a great example of why all New Zealanders need more education on Māori culture and Treaty rights.

The haka has never been a dance, but a cultural expression of sorrow, celebration, honour, strength, identity and – in the case of the performance of the haka in the House – it was an expression of disgust and a direct challenge to the Government for their support for Act’s Treaty Principles Bill.

We are happy to see haka used by our sports teams as a challenge, but object when it is used as a challenge elsewhere. Why? It behoves all New Zealanders to read and absorb our history.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Equal standards?

Imagine if a Kiwi international sports team took the field with a haka reworded to contain some reference to “equal rights and responsibilities for all”. Would they receive the same praise as TJ Perenara’s blatantly politicised haka?

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Next step: constitution

I don’t claim deep expertise in our founding Treaty, but I believe we need open, honest, and courageous discussions about it – free from shouting, mentions of civil war, or talk of separate parliaments.

Perhaps the first step is an inclusive conversation about what the Treaty means today constitutionally. Our constitutional position remains unclear: we lack a formal constitution, relying instead on an evolving web of case-by-case laws. We have a King on the other side of the world as head of state, while a Māori Queen holds no formal status in Parliament.

As Mahatma Gandhi, a visionary leader in political and social transformation, once said, no culture can survive by being exclusive. Inclusivity is essential to preserving culture, reminding us that all cultures evolve and enrich one another over time.

Are these growing tensions the birth pains of a constitution – a transformation of the 1840 treaty between the British Crown and over 500 Māori chiefs into a living document that speaks to today’s Aotearoa-New Zealand? The challenges of the times offer us the chance to build a democracy that respects the past while embracing a shared and inclusive future.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Razor loyal to a fault

Razor and the All Blacks finished the season with a 71% success rate, 10 wins from 14 games. Year’s best: Ireland. Player: Wallace Sititi. Referee: Matthew Carley (worst: Nika Amashukeli). Venue: Stade de France. Spectators: France (worst: England). Razor’s player selections were conservative and included Crusaders who couldn’t front up – Blackadder and Havilli. Ardie Savea should have been captain for 2024. The biggest failure of the All Blacks’ season was not converting opportunities in the red zone. The weakness was in the midfield – especially all the dropped ball by Rieko Ioane. Here was Razor’s greatest fault – loyalty. Loyalty in selections led to breakdowns in game performance and results.

The skill level of the men’s rugby top 10 nations has closed up to the point where anyone could beat any other nation, depending on the referee. And here is the challenge for Brett Robinson, new World Rugby chairman from Australia – wrestle the rules of the game back into a shape that is best for players and fans, and improve the referee standard, making them accountable to teams and fans. Dropping the TMOs and whatever they call the fifth referee in the van would be a good start.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Noise penalty

I agree wholeheartedly with correspondent Jock Mac Vicar suggesting that gang motorbikes be confiscated if they have been modified to make them louder (Weekend Herald, November 23). It should however be extended to any vehicle with excessively loud exhausts. Such a law exists in Paris and it has reduced traffic noise substantially. In some cases there are noise cameras replacing speed cameras so that tickets can be automatically served on drivers of extra loud vehicles. A great revenue gatherer and also a relief to the ears of the residents of the city.

Charles Fraser, Freemans Bay.